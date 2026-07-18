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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know

India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know

Sakshi Jha, who sparked outrage with her comments on India's Got Latent Season 2, has reportedly been suspended from her teaching job by the Bihar government. While reports claim disciplinary action has been taken, an official confirmation is still awaited.

India's Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha (Photo: X)
India's Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 23:58 IST

India’s Got Latent: A contestant on India’s Got Latent Season 2 has landed in fresh controversy beyond the reality show. Sakshi Jha, whose remarks about men during her audition went viral, has reportedly been suspended from her teaching position by the Bihar government. According to a report by MissMalini, disciplinary action has been initiated against Sakshi following the backlash over her comments. However, the Bihar government has not yet issued an official statement confirming the reported suspension.

The controversy has sparked widespread debate online, with many social media users questioning whether public remarks made on an entertainment platform should have professional consequences, while others argued that teachers are expected to uphold certain standards of public conduct.

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What did Sakshi Jha say on India’s Got Latent?

During her audition on Samay Raina’s hit reality show, Sakshi introduced herself by saying, “Main ek man-hater hoon.” When the panel asked whether that included the men in her own family, she responded that she disliked her father, grandfather and brother as well, attributing her views to what she described as “generational trauma.”

She further drew criticism after joking that one of her life goals was to beat her future husband with a belt after getting drunk. The comments left the panel visibly surprised and quickly triggered outrage across social media, with many viewers calling them insensitive and inappropriate.

First contestant to receive zero from every judge

Apart from the controversy, Sakshi also made headlines for another reason. She became the first contestant in Season 2 to receive zero points from every panellist on the show. Despite the unanimous score, Sakshi confidently rated her own performance 8 out of 10, adding another viral moment to the episode.

About India’s Got Latent

Created and hosted by comedian Samay Raina, India’s Got Latent blends stand-up comedy with unconventional talent performances and unscripted interactions between contestants and celebrity panellists. Since its second season premiered in June 2026, the show has regularly dominated online conversations for its unpredictable format and controversial moments.

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India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know
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India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know

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India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know

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India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know
India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know
India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know
India’s Got Latent Contestant Sakshi Jha Suspended By Bihar Government After Controversial Remarks On Men? Here’s What We Know

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