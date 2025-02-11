India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

Aamir Khan’s thoughts on "violent comedy" from a 2015 interview have resurfaced, sparking a fresh conversation about comedy, insults, and the fine line between humor and offense.

Aamir Khan’s thoughts on “violent comedy” from a 2015 interview have resurfaced, sparking a fresh conversation about comedy, insults, and the fine line between humor and offense. The comments come in the wake of a controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who made a shocking comment on Samay Raina’s YouTube reality show India’s Got Latent. As internet users voice their concerns, many are finding striking similarities between the latest incident and the infamous AIB roast that took place a decade ago.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The AIB Roast of 2015: A Comedy That Divided the Nation

In 2015, the AIB Roast event in Mumbai caused a major stir when multiple comedians, along with Karan Johar, roasted Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The jokes targeted the actors’ personal lives, careers, and even their sexuality, leaving many in India feeling offended. The controversial event triggered a nationwide debate about freedom of speech versus cultural sensitivity. Complaints were filed, threats were issued, and the video was eventually removed from YouTube.

At the time, some argued for the right to free speech, while others believed the jokes insulted Indian culture and values. One of the most vocal critics was Aamir Khan, who addressed the matter during the Youth for Governance 2015 event. Khan condemned the roast, stating that humor should not come at the expense of others and that insults were a form of “violence.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aamir Khan’s Take on ‘Violent Comedy’

Aamir Khan spoke out against the AIB Roast, describing the event as a “violent” act, despite acknowledging that the roast was popular among younger audiences. He clarified his stance by saying, “When Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) told me what they said and did as part of the ‘roast’, I felt it was very violent.” Khan further explained that violence is not always physical; it can also be emotional or verbal. “When you insult someone, you are perpetuating violence,” he added.

Khan’s comments reflected his belief that comedy should entertain without demeaning or hurting others. He expressed disappointment with the nature of the roast and said, “I am not a kid that I will laugh listening to abuses. I am way past that age.” He even admitted to scolding Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, who were his friends, for participating in the roast.

Although Aamir Khan criticized the content of the roast, he was firm in his support for freedom of speech. He acknowledged that the event had sparked significant public backlash, but he also disapproved of the extreme reactions and the “lynching” that followed. “I don’t know if they’ve broken the law. But I do not believe in that either,” Khan said. “If I do not like something you have done, I should convey it to you strongly, and that is where it ends.”

Khan’s remarks during the event highlighted his belief in constructive criticism over punitive measures, emphasizing that open dialogue should follow disagreements.

The Latest Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment on ‘India’s Got Latent’

In the present day, YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has found himself embroiled in a controversy following a comment he made on India’s Got Latent during a segment with comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke regarding parents and sex, which quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Much like the AIB Roast incident, Allahbadia’s comment led to public outcry. The controversy grew as people debated whether comedy should be allowed to cross certain boundaries, or if such remarks were damaging to the fabric of society. In response to the backlash, Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his “lapse in judgment” and expressing regret over his comment. He also requested that the controversial segment be removed from the show.

The Continuing Debate on Comedy and Cultural Sensitivity

The controversies surrounding both the AIB Roast and Allahbadia’s comments reveal an ongoing societal debate on what is deemed acceptable in comedy. While freedom of expression is crucial, many argue that comedians should be mindful of the cultural context and the potential harm their jokes can cause.

Aamir Khan’s 2015 condemnation of violent comedy resonates with the latest controversy, underscoring the notion that humor, while entertaining, should not come at the expense of others’ dignity or personal boundaries. With both events, the line between edgy humor and offensive content continues to be a hot topic for discussion, highlighting the complex balance between creativity and respect.

A Persistent Tension in Indian Comedy

The recent events surrounding India’s Got Latent and the resurfacing of Aamir Khan’s 2015 interview illustrate that the tension between free speech and cultural sensitivity in Indian comedy is far from over. As public figures continue to spark conversations with their jokes, society must navigate the fine line between entertainment and respect, ensuring that comedy evolves in a way that fosters both creativity and inclusivity.

Read More : Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage