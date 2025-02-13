Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
India's Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina's Request For New Appearance Date

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned comedian Samay Raina to appear before them on February 17 in connection with the ongoing investigation into the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy.

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date


The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned comedian Samay Raina to appear before them on February 17 in connection with the ongoing investigation into the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy. Raina had requested a postponement, citing that he is currently in the United States for a series of shows and will return to India on March 17. However, the Cyber Cell rejected his request and insisted that he appear as scheduled.

All Episodes of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Removed from YouTube

In response to the controversy, Samay Raina announced on Wednesday that he has taken down all episodes of ‘India’s Got Latent’ from his YouTube channel. He also issued a public apology, stating that his intention was solely to entertain. “My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” he wrote on X.

The controversy stems from a question posed by YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia (BeerBicepsGuy) to a contestant on the show. The contestant was asked whether he would watch his parents make love for the rest of his life or join in once to ‘stop it forever.’ The question sparked massive outrage after it surfaced online, leading to multiple legal complaints being filed against the show’s creators and participants.

Legal Troubles Mount for YouTubers

Alongside Samay Raina, several other prominent YouTubers and comedians, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh, are facing legal scrutiny. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued summons to over 40 individuals, including participants and judges from past episodes of ‘India’s Got Latent.’

Political and Public Backlash

The controversy has gained traction beyond legal circles, with Members of Parliament raising the issue during the ongoing Budget session. Additionally, protests have erupted in various parts of the country, demanding accountability from those involved.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahabadia has also responded to the backlash, admitting that “comedy is not my forte” and expressing regret over the incident.

Impact on Performances and Collaborations

Amid the controversy, several of Samay Raina’s shows in Gujarat were reportedly canceled. Furthermore, various artists and influencers are distancing themselves from those involved. Actor Urvashi Rautela, for instance, withdrew from a scheduled podcast appearance with Ranveer Allahabadia in light of the situation.

As investigations continue, it remains to be seen how the case unfolds and what consequences await the individuals linked to the controversial show.

Filed under

India's Got Latent Controversy Samay Raina

