Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

A clip from India’s Got Latent has resurfaced online, featuring a contestant who humorously claimed that wherever he goes, things shut down.

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral


Social media is buzzing with speculation over the possible shutdown of Samay Raina’s popular internet show India’s Got Latent. The controversy surrounding the show has escalated after legal action was taken over offensive content, and now, a viral video of a contestant claiming to be “jinxed” has only fueled the fire.

The ‘Jinxed’ Contestant

The contestant stated, “the school I studied at closed down, then the next one I attended also shut down. Even the college I went to closed its doors. After I joined a company, that too shut down and stopped operations.”

Samay Raina, known for his quick wit, responded, “So now, you’ve come to India’s Got Latent.”

The video, shared on X, has gone viral, with users jokingly blaming the contestant for the show’s current crisis.

One tweet read, “He had already warned Samay Raina about it, this guy is bad luck. Wherever he goes, things shut down. And now, look, India’s Got Latent got shut down too.”

Netizens have taken to social media with a mix of humor and speculation, with some suggesting that the contestant should now predict stock market crashes, election outcomes, and even the fate of the ICC World Cup.

Legal Trouble for India’s Got Latent

While the viral video has sparked amusement, India’s Got Latent is facing serious legal trouble. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered a case against 30-40 individuals associated with the show, including host Samay Raina and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Complaints have been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati over objectionable content in a recent episode.

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faced backlash for making a controversial remark about parents and sex during the show. Additionally, influencer Apoorva Makhija, the only female judge on the panel, also made comments that have been deemed inappropriate. Following public outrage, an episode of the show was deleted from YouTube.

Mumbai Police have already visited Allahbadia’s residence, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned him, Samay Raina, and others for a hearing scheduled for February 17.

India’s Got Latent had now been officially taken down, as Samay Raina clarifies that he has deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube.

