India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

After an impressive first season that was watched by millions of people, Samay Raina’s eccentric comedy-talent show India’s Got Latent returns for Season 2. The show turned the classic formula of a talent show on its head, as contestants rated themselves as “latent talents” while a panel of comedians roasted them. Below is what we know about the schedule, the next episode, and the start of the season.

When is Episode 2 Releasing?

From the announcements made by the officials, the shows from season 2 of India’s Got Latent will be aired once in every two weeks.

Expected Release Date for Episode 2: July 4, 2026

Expected Time of Release: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch: The show has a unique combination broadcast platform. One can either watch the clean version on Netflix or the unedited version on Samay Raina’s YouTube Channel.

Expected Guests on the Panel

Although there have been no formal announcements on who will be taking up the seats in Episode 2, it is known that the show usually features a fantastic panel of stand-up comedians, internet celebrities, and popular Bollywood stars. Considering the way in which this show gets recorded and edited, it will not be surprising to find some favorites of the Indian comedy scene like Tanmay Bhat, Raunaq Rajani, and Balraj Singh Ghai sitting as judges along with Samay Raina.

What Happened in Episode 1?

However, the premiere episode that aired on June 20, 2026, established a humongous setting for the entire season to follow.

The Star Panel: Samay Raina managed to get some serious stars on board for the premiere show with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Sharvari who were promoting their spy universe film along with the ace comedian Ashish Solanki.

The Setting: As per the show’s character, it was complete madness. The clash of traditional Bollywood values with the internet humor of Samay made instant virals.

The Internet Reaction: The show quickly became a trending topic on the Internet. Though it was loved by many for being back after a hiatus, it still managed to generate some discussions and criticism because of the show’s distinctive style of roasting. Fellow creators such as Ashish Chanchlani have even come to the show’s defense to remind people about the unfiltered and raw comedy of it.

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