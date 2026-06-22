India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

After an impressive first season that was watched by millions of people, Samay Raina’s eccentric comedy-talent show India’s Got Latent returns for Season 2. The show turned the classic formula of a talent show on its head, as contestants rated themselves as “latent talents” while a panel of comedians roasted them. Below is what we know about the schedule, the next episode, and the start of the season.
When is Episode 2 Releasing?
From the announcements made by the officials, the shows from season 2 of India’s Got Latent will be aired once in every two weeks.
Expected Release Date for Episode 2: July 4, 2026
Expected Time of Release: 7:00 PM IST
Where to Watch: The show has a unique combination broadcast platform. One can either watch the clean version on Netflix or the unedited version on Samay Raina’s YouTube Channel.
Expected Guests on the Panel
Although there have been no formal announcements on who will be taking up the seats in Episode 2, it is known that the show usually features a fantastic panel of stand-up comedians, internet celebrities, and popular Bollywood stars. Considering the way in which this show gets recorded and edited, it will not be surprising to find some favorites of the Indian comedy scene like Tanmay Bhat, Raunaq Rajani, and Balraj Singh Ghai sitting as judges along with Samay Raina.
What Happened in Episode 1?
However, the premiere episode that aired on June 20, 2026, established a humongous setting for the entire season to follow.
The Star Panel: Samay Raina managed to get some serious stars on board for the premiere show with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Sharvari who were promoting their spy universe film along with the ace comedian Ashish Solanki.
The Setting: As per the show’s character, it was complete madness. The clash of traditional Bollywood values with the internet humor of Samay made instant virals.
The Internet Reaction: The show quickly became a trending topic on the Internet. Though it was loved by many for being back after a hiatus, it still managed to generate some discussions and criticism because of the show’s distinctive style of roasting. Fellow creators such as Ashish Chanchlani have even come to the show’s defense to remind people about the unfiltered and raw comedy of it.
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11