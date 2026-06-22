India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

From the announcements made by the officials, the shows from season 2 of India’s Got Latent will be aired once in every two weeks. Read more.

India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina (Photo: X)
India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:56 IST

After an impressive first season that was watched by millions of people, Samay Raina’s eccentric comedy-talent show India’s Got Latent returns for Season 2. The show turned the classic formula of a talent show on its head, as contestants rated themselves as “latent talents” while a panel of comedians roasted them. Below is what we know about the schedule, the next episode, and the start of the season.

When is Episode 2 Releasing?

From the announcements made by the officials, the shows from season 2 of India’s Got Latent will be aired once in every two weeks.

Expected Release Date for Episode 2: July 4, 2026
Expected Time of Release: 7:00 PM IST

You Might Be Interested In

Where to Watch: The show has a unique combination broadcast platform. One can either watch the clean version on Netflix or the unedited version on Samay Raina’s YouTube Channel.

Expected Guests on the Panel

Although there have been no formal announcements on who will be taking up the seats in Episode 2, it is known that the show usually features a fantastic panel of stand-up comedians, internet celebrities, and popular Bollywood stars. Considering the way in which this show gets recorded and edited, it will not be surprising to find some favorites of the Indian comedy scene like Tanmay Bhat, Raunaq Rajani, and Balraj Singh Ghai sitting as judges along with Samay Raina.

What Happened in Episode 1? 

However, the premiere episode that aired on June 20, 2026, established a humongous setting for the entire season to follow.

The Star Panel: Samay Raina managed to get some serious stars on board for the premiere show with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Sharvari who were promoting their spy universe film along with the ace comedian Ashish Solanki.

The Setting: As per the show’s character, it was complete madness. The clash of traditional Bollywood values with the internet humor of Samay made instant virals.

The Internet Reaction: The show quickly became a trending topic on the Internet. Though it was loved by many for being back after a hiatus, it still managed to generate some discussions and criticism because of the show’s distinctive style of roasting. Fellow creators such as Ashish Chanchlani have even come to the show’s defense to remind people about the unfiltered and raw comedy of it.

ALSO READ: Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 3 | Chidambaram Thriller Movie Crosses Rs 7 Crore

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far
Tags: alia bhattnetflixSharvari Wagh

RELATED News

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Viral Event Video Divides Internet; Fans Question Bodyguard’s Actions

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Time And What Could Happen Next

'Mogambo Khush Hua' And History Was Made: Why Amrish Puri Is Bollywood's Ultimate Villain

Baahubali: The Torchbearer Explained: What To Expect From Netflix’s Documentary On SS Rajamouli’s Game-Changing Franchise

Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 3 | Chidambaram Thriller Movie Crosses Rs 7 Crore

LATEST NEWS

Maternity Insurance Policies and Pregnancy Medical Insurance: What’s Covered?

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 16 of 17 Seats

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

Who Was Gopal? Gangster Killed In Sonipat Encounter After Opening Fire

Selfie Craze Turns Deadly: Mother and 7-Year-Old Son Drown After Slip

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

British Pound Slips To 1.32 Against Dollar Amid UK Political Uncertainty; GBP Falls 1.65% in Five Days as PM Starmer Resigns

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Huge Praise From World Cup Winning Captain After Record-Breaking India A vs Sri Lanka A Final Knock

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 250 Points, Nifty Holds Near 24,100

India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far
India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far
India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far
India’s Got Latent Next Episode Release Date: Check Expected Date, Time, Panel Guest- Everything We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS