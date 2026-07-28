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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show

Comedian Samay Raina is back with a surprise bonus episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. Featuring Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi, the members-only special has already gone viral, thanks to Samay's playful jab at Alia Bhatt's Alpha and Raghav's quick-witted response.

India's Got Latent (Photo: X)
India's Got Latent (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 17:01 IST

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Just when fans thought they had seen it all, Samay Raina returned with a surprise bonus episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, giving subscribers an extra dose of the show’s trademark humour. Released on Monday, the special episode features a celebrity panel comprising Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi. Unlike the regular episodes, which are available on both Netflix and Samay Raina’s YouTube channel, the bonus edition is streaming exclusively for YouTube members.

Although the episode is behind a paywall, several clips have already gone viral across social media, with one exchange between Samay and Raghav becoming the biggest talking point.

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Samay’s joke about Alia Bhatt’s Alpha goes viral

During the episode, Raghav Juyal promoted his upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, telling the audience, “Meri film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai.” Samay immediately interrupted with a cheeky remark, asking, “Kitni baar khud hi batana padega? Kaisa star hai?” (How many times do you have to say it yourself? What kind of star is that?)

Raghav was quick with his comeback, replying, “Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha.” (Alia Bhatt also promoted her own film.) Without missing a beat, Samay responded, “Uski bhi nahi chali thi.” (Even that didn’t work.) The audience burst into laughter, and the clip has since spread widely online, with fans praising the duo’s effortless comic timing.

Raghav’s interaction with a contestant also steals the show

Another moment from the episode that has caught viewers’ attention features Raghav interacting with a contestant who revealed that he enjoys writing. When the contestant said he would also like to write for films, Raghav jokingly replied, “Toh likho.” (Then write.) The deadpan delivery left both the panel and audience laughing, further adding to the episode’s viral appeal.

How to watch the bonus episode

The latest episode is available only to paid members of Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel. It is not included with a standard Netflix subscription or a regular YouTube account. Fans can access it by purchasing a YouTube membership and navigating to the “Members Only” section on Samay’s channel.

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal is gearing up for the release of Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal. The film also marks Niharika NM’s Hindi film debut and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30.

With surprise celebrity appearances, viral one-liners and the show’s signature unscripted chaos, India’s Got Latent continues to cement its place as one of India’s most talked-about comedy reality series.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show

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