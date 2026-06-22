India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Bobby Deol Really Ask ‘What Is That’ About Samay Raina’s Show? Viral Clip Sparks Debate

The promotional campaign for Alpha has generated buzz for more than just the film itself. Days after Alia Bhatt and Sharvari won praise for their appearance on India’s Got Latent Season 2, a separate moment involving co-star Bobby Deol has become a talking point on social media. A video from a recent media interaction has gone viral after Bobby appeared to sidestep a question about whether he would ever join comedian Samay Raina’s controversial yet hugely popular comedy show. While the actor neither criticised nor endorsed the platform, his decision not to engage with the question has fuelled online speculation.

The contrast between Bobby’s reserved reaction and Alia-Sharvari’s enthusiastic participation has only intensified the discussion among fans.

Why Is Bobby Deol Trending Over India’s Got Latent?

The conversation began after a journalist asked Bobby Deol whether he would consider appearing as a guest on India’s Got Latent in the future. Instead of responding directly, the actor reportedly chose to move on without addressing the question. The brief exchange quickly found its way onto social media platforms, where users began analysing his reaction. Some interpreted his silence as a deliberate attempt to avoid controversy. Others suggested he simply preferred not to comment on a show that has frequently found itself at the centre of online debates.

Regardless of the reason, the moment became widely shared across fan pages and entertainment forums, generating a fresh round of discussion about celebrity appearances on digital comedy platforms.

A journalist asked actor Bobby Deol whether he would appear on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, mentioning that Alia Bhatt had recently appeared on it. Bobby Deol replied, “What show is that? I didn’t even know about it.” Bobby Deol completely humiliated Samay Raina,… pic.twitter.com/fFiGnRMapb — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 21, 2026

How Did Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Appearance Shape The Conversation?

The timing of Bobby Deol’s viral moment is significant. Just days earlier, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 as part of the promotional campaign for Alpha. The two actors actively participated in the show’s trademark roasting sessions, self-deprecating humour and unscripted banter. Viewers praised both actors for being game for the format, with many calling their appearance one of the strongest celebrity episodes so far.

The episode also generated substantial online engagement, helping Alpha remain in public conversation ahead of its theatrical release. Against that backdrop, Bobby’s reluctance to engage with questions about the show naturally drew attention.

Why Does India’s Got Latent Continue To Generate Debate?

Created and hosted by comedian Samay Raina, India’s Got Latent has emerged as one of India’s most talked-about digital entertainment formats. The show’s mix of stand-up comedy, improvisation and audience participation has earned it a massive following, particularly among younger viewers. At the same time, its edgy humour has often divided opinion.

Several celebrities have appeared on the platform in recent months, helping it evolve from an internet comedy experiment into a mainstream pop-culture phenomenon. For many actors, appearing on the show offers direct access to a highly engaged digital audience. Yet its unconventional style also means not every celebrity may feel comfortable participating.

What Are Fans Saying About Bobby Deol’s Response?

As clips from the interaction circulated online, social media users offered sharply different interpretations. Some users argued that Bobby may simply have wanted to keep the focus on Alpha rather than on another platform. Others viewed his reaction as evidence that he preferred to stay away from potentially controversial conversations. A section of users also defended the actor, noting that celebrities are under no obligation to comment on every trending show or internet phenomenon.

Meanwhile, supporters pointed out that Bobby has largely maintained a low-profile media strategy despite his recent resurgence in popularity following major projects.

What Is Alpha And Why Is It One Of The Year’s Biggest Releases?

The discussion arrives as anticipation builds for Alpha, the latest chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing pivotal parts. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led entry in the blockbuster spy franchise that includes hits such as Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War.

With promotional activities in full swing, even a brief unanswered question has become enough to generate headlines—proof of both Bobby Deol’s popularity and the growing cultural influence of India’s Got Latent.