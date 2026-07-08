India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Johnny Sins And Comatozze Really Appear On Samay Raina’s Show? Here’s the Truth

India’s Got Latent Season 2: A video circulating on X, Instagram and other social media platforms claims to show Johnny Sins and internet personality Comatozze as guests on India’s Got Latent Season 2. In the clip, host Samay Raina is seen asking Johnny Sins whether he has any talent beyond what he is popularly known for. Moments later, Johnny joins Comatozze on stage, and the two begin dancing to Oye Hoye Kya Scene Hai.

The video has quickly gone viral, with many users believing it offers a first look at an upcoming episode of the show.

Fact Check: The claim remains unverified

As of now, there is no official confirmation that Johnny Sins or Comatozze have appeared on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Neither Samay Raina, Netflix, nor the show’s official social media handles have announced them as guest panellists or contestants.

Additionally, the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified. Several users have suggested the clip could be AI-generated or digitally manipulated, although no conclusive evidence has emerged to support either claim. At present, there is no publicly available evidence confirming that the footage is genuine.

Watch the video here

Jonny Sins and Comatozze just revealed their hidden talent on India’s Got Latent 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/0B9hbMAHWm — Walter Black (@BryanBergX) July 7, 2026

Why the speculation is growing

The timing of the viral clip has added to the confusion. It surfaced shortly after another video featuring Johnny Sins, Comatozze and Samay Raina gained attention online, leading many viewers to believe the duo may be part of an upcoming episode.

Since the makers have not yet revealed the full guest lineup, social media users continue to speculate about their possible appearance.

What is confirmed?

India’s Got Latent Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and YouTube. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Ashish Solanki as guest panellists, while the second episode included Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Harsh Limbachiyaa alongside Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai.

Until the makers officially announce the next panel or release the episode, claims that Johnny Sins and Comatozze appeared on the show should be treated as unverified.

Verdict: Unverified

The viral video has generated widespread attention, but there is no official confirmation that Johnny Sins and Comatozze are part of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Likewise, the authenticity of the circulating clip cannot currently be verified, making the claim unverified at the time of publication.