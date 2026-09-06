LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

An alleged Instagram post appearing to show Kusha Kapila criticising Samay Raina has surfaced online after the latest episode of India’s Got Latent. But there is a catch: the post was never shared by Kusha.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 (Photo: X)
India’s Got Latent Season 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 13:42 IST

Social media is once again pulling Kusha Kapila and Samay Raina into the same conversation. An image appearing to show Kusha calling out Samay over jokes made about comedian Nishant Tanwar has been circulating online, prompting speculation about whether the actor-content creator had publicly taken a stand against him.

However, the viral post is not genuine. The image appears to have been digitally fabricated using AI and does not feature on Kusha’s Instagram account.

You Might Be Interested In

What does the viral Kusha Kapila post claim?

The fabricated post is framed as a criticism of Samay and appears to defend Nishant Tanwar following the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

It claims that Nishant had supported Samay during the controversy surrounding the comedian last year and suggests that some of the jokes made at his expense were inappropriate. The post ends with the hashtag #BeingResistIsNotFunny, a detail that also raises questions about the image’s authenticity.

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

There is no evidence that Kusha actually published the statement.

Why are Kusha Kapila and Samay Raina being linked again?

The viral claim has gained attention partly because Kusha and Samay already have a complicated history. The two comedians were involved in the Pretty Good Roast Show episode featuring Kusha in 2024. Samay made several jokes about Kusha, including references to her divorce and personal life. The episode triggered considerable backlash, with Kusha later saying that some of the jokes had “dehumanised” her.

The episode remains one of the most discussed moments in the comedians’ public history. The original Pretty Good Roast Show episode is also still available on YouTube.

Kusha Kapila had already faced a similar AI fake this year

Interestingly, this is not the first time in 2026 that Kusha has had to address an AI-manipulated image involving Samay. In July, she dismissed a viral selfie that appeared to show the two together as fake, saying that her face had been altered using AI. She also rejected speculation that the image indicated a reconciliation between them.

As of now, Kusha has not posted the statement currently circulating online. Therefore, claims that she recently criticised Samay over the India’s Got Latent episode should not be treated as genuine.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist
Tags: Kusha Kapilasamay raina

RELATED News

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

Hanuman Ansh Tax-Free In Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Big Boost For Neem Karoli Baba Film

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

LATEST NEWS

Subhashree Sahu Viral MMS Controversy: How She Landed A Web Series Role After The Scandal

Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Matching Tattoos: Here’s The Twist Behind Their Romantic Ink | SEE PICS

11 Die, Dozens Hospitalized After Consuming Spurious Liquor In MP’s Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe

ZIM vs AUS ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Time, Live Streaming and More | All You Need to Know

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

Gujarat Murder Accused Tied With Ropes, Beaten With Batons By Police In Full Public View-Watch

Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

QUICK LINKS