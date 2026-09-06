India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

Social media is once again pulling Kusha Kapila and Samay Raina into the same conversation. An image appearing to show Kusha calling out Samay over jokes made about comedian Nishant Tanwar has been circulating online, prompting speculation about whether the actor-content creator had publicly taken a stand against him.

However, the viral post is not genuine. The image appears to have been digitally fabricated using AI and does not feature on Kusha’s Instagram account.

What does the viral Kusha Kapila post claim?

The fabricated post is framed as a criticism of Samay and appears to defend Nishant Tanwar following the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

It claims that Nishant had supported Samay during the controversy surrounding the comedian last year and suggests that some of the jokes made at his expense were inappropriate. The post ends with the hashtag #BeingResistIsNotFunny, a detail that also raises questions about the image’s authenticity.

There is no evidence that Kusha actually published the statement.

Why are Kusha Kapila and Samay Raina being linked again?

The viral claim has gained attention partly because Kusha and Samay already have a complicated history. The two comedians were involved in the Pretty Good Roast Show episode featuring Kusha in 2024. Samay made several jokes about Kusha, including references to her divorce and personal life. The episode triggered considerable backlash, with Kusha later saying that some of the jokes had “dehumanised” her.

The episode remains one of the most discussed moments in the comedians’ public history. The original Pretty Good Roast Show episode is also still available on YouTube.

Kusha Kapila had already faced a similar AI fake this year

Interestingly, this is not the first time in 2026 that Kusha has had to address an AI-manipulated image involving Samay. In July, she dismissed a viral selfie that appeared to show the two together as fake, saying that her face had been altered using AI. She also rejected speculation that the image indicated a reconciliation between them.

As of now, Kusha has not posted the statement currently circulating online. Therefore, claims that she recently criticised Samay over the India’s Got Latent episode should not be treated as genuine.