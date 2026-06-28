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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth

India’s Got Latent Season 2: A viral video claiming adult film star Johnny Sins and content creator Commatozze have joined India’s Got Latent Season 2 has sent social media into a frenzy. But is there any truth to the speculation? Here's what really happened and why the internet was fooled.

Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? (Photo: X)
Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 12:03 IST

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Social media can turn fiction into “breaking news” within minutes, and the latest victim of that cycle is India’s Got Latent Season 2. Days after comedian Samay Raina returned with the second season of his wildly popular talent-comedy show, a video seemingly showing him posing with adult film star Johnny Sins and creator Commatozze began circulating online.

The clip spread rapidly across X, Instagram and Reddit, prompting many fans to believe the duo would appear in an upcoming episode of the show. Given India’s Got Latent’s reputation for surprise celebrity guests and internet-breaking moments, the rumours quickly gained traction. There is, however, one major problem: the video isn’t real.

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Is Johnny Sins appearing on India’s Got Latent Season 2?

No. Despite the excitement online, there is no evidence that Johnny Sins or Commatozze will appear on India’s Got Latent Season 2. The viral clip that triggered the speculation has been digitally created using artificial intelligence. While it appears convincing at first glance, there has been no official announcement from Samay Raina, Netflix, or the show’s producers confirming any collaboration.

Neither Johnny Sins nor Commatozze has acknowledged the rumours or hinted at being part of the series. As things stand, the viral video should be treated as AI-generated content rather than an authentic behind-the-scenes moment.

Why did so many people believe the video?

The timing played a big role. The second season of India’s Got Latent has already become one of the internet’s most talked-about shows, with every new guest sparking fresh conversations online. Add increasingly realistic AI-generated videos to the mix, and it’s easy to see why many viewers mistook the clip for a genuine teaser.

The incident also highlights how sophisticated AI-generated visuals have become, making it harder for users to distinguish between real footage and fabricated content without official confirmation.

Who has appeared on India’s Got Latent Season 2 so far?

The new season premiered on June 20 with actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as the first celebrity guests. The episode launched simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube and quickly climbed the platform’s trending charts. The show’s return was closely watched, marking Samay Raina’s comeback after the controversy surrounding the previous season, which led to several episodes being taken down.

Meanwhile, another genuine behind-the-scenes video from Mumbai’s The Habitat recently caught fans’ attention. The clip showed Punjabi singer Karan Aujla greeting Samay Raina with a hug while comedian Tanmay Bhat was also seen on the panel, leading to speculation that Aujla could feature in a future episode.

What should fans believe?

For now, fans hoping to see Johnny Sins on India’s Got Latent may have to wait—or perhaps stop believing everything that appears on their feed.

Until the makers officially announce future guests, the viral Johnny Sins-Commatozze clip remains nothing more than an AI-generated fabrication that briefly fooled the internet.

ALSO READ: Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’   

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth
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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth

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