India’s Got Latent Season 2: Is Johnny Sins Joining Samay Raina’s Show? Viral AI Video Sparks Buzz, Here’s The Truth

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Social media can turn fiction into “breaking news” within minutes, and the latest victim of that cycle is India’s Got Latent Season 2. Days after comedian Samay Raina returned with the second season of his wildly popular talent-comedy show, a video seemingly showing him posing with adult film star Johnny Sins and creator Commatozze began circulating online.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.