India’s Got Latent Season 2: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa Roast Samay Raina Over Ranveer Allahbadia Row; ‘Supreme Court Mein…’

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has returned with a fresh season, but the controversy surrounding its first edition continues to provide comic material. In the second episode of Season 2, comedians Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and writer-comedian Harssh Limbachiyaa joined the judging panel and wasted little time before turning their jokes towards the show’s host.

Rather than avoiding the elephant in the room, the guests leaned into it, delivering a string of witty one-liners about the legal storm that followed the viral Ranveer Allahbadia controversy earlier this year. The episode quickly became a talking point online, with viewers praising the panel’s ability to poke fun at a sensitive chapter without derailing the show’s light-hearted tone.

The Viral Roast That Has Everyone Talking

Early in the episode, Samay proudly introduced the show’s long list of sponsors, prompting Kiku Sharda to deliver one of the night’s biggest laughs. “I thought the only sponsors you’d get were cement and metal bars, considering how often this place gets demolished,” Kiku joked, referring to the repeated setbacks the show has faced.

Later, Harssh Limbachiyaa took aim at Samay’s legal troubles, joking about his appearances in court after the controversy surrounding Season 1. “I’ve never made it to the Supreme Court. Samay has a monthly pass there. He just goes to mark his attendance and says, ‘We’ll deal with the scandal later.'” The joke left both the panel and the audience in splits, with clips from the exchange quickly finding their way across social media.

Samay Had Already Called Them His Comedy Heroes

Before the episode premiered, Samay took to Instagram to express how meaningful the collaboration was for him. The comedian shared that he grew up watching Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar perform and admired Harssh Limbachiyaa’s writing on television. Calling them his “comedy heroes,” Samay said he couldn’t believe he was finally sharing the stage with artists who had inspired him throughout his journey.

The heartfelt post struck a different note from the roast-filled episode, giving fans a glimpse into the respect shared among the comedians.

Why India’s Got Latent Became One of India’s Most Controversial Shows

Season 1 of India’s Got Latent became one of the most talked-about digital shows of the year after guest panellist Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks triggered nationwide outrage. The controversy led to multiple FIRs, police investigations and court proceedings involving several people associated with the show. In the aftermath, Samay Raina voluntarily removed all Season 1 episodes from public platforms and stayed away from the spotlight for several months.

He eventually announced the show’s comeback during his stand-up special Still Alive, promising a fresh start while retaining the improvisational format that had made Latent a viral phenomenon. The reboot opened with Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guest panellists, marking a high-profile return for the series.

With Season 2 now underway, the latest episode suggests that Samay Raina is willing to laugh at his own controversies, a move many fans believe reflects the irreverent spirit that made India’s Got Latent one of the internet’s most talked-about comedy shows.

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