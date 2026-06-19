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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?

After months of uncertainty following one of the biggest controversies in India's digital entertainment space, Samay Raina has officially confirmed the return of India’s Got Latent.

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy (Photo: X)
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 19:04 IST

India’s Got Latent Season 2: For months, fans had only rumours, cryptic social media posts and endless theories to hold on to. Now, the wait is finally over. Comedian and content creator Samay Raina has officially confirmed that India’s Got Latent is returning for a second season. But the comeback is bigger than many expected. The viral comedy-talent show, which started as an unconventional YouTube experiment and evolved into one of India’s most talked-about internet properties, is heading to Netflix while simultaneously continuing on YouTube.

The announcement marks a significant turning point not just for the show but also for India’s creator economy, where independent digital formats are increasingly finding space on mainstream streaming platforms.

How Did Netflix Confirm India’s Got Latent Season 2?

The official confirmation arrived on June 19 through a joint social media post shared by Netflix India and Samay Raina. The teaser featured Amin Khan, the bodyguard who unexpectedly became a fan favourite after appearing in Samay’s stand-up special Still Alive. The video quickly gained traction online as fans realised it was more than just another promotional skit.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return — What’s The Catch?

In the announcement video, Samay Raina clarified that viewers will get the same episode on both Netflix and YouTube, with no difference in content. The only distinction, he joked, is that YouTube viewers will have to sit through advertisements, while Netflix subscribers can watch the show uninterrupted. The move allows the creators to retain their massive YouTube audience while also expanding the show’s reach through the streaming platform.

Why Was The Future Of India’s Got Latent In Doubt?

The road to Season 2 has been far from smooth. Earlier this year, India’s Got Latent found itself at the centre of a massive controversy after comments made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode sparked widespread outrage across social media. The backlash quickly escalated into police complaints, legal proceedings and intense public scrutiny. Several episodes were removed, and questions emerged about whether the show would survive the controversy.

For a while, the future of the franchise remained unclear. However, during his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay hinted that the story was not over. While reflecting on the turbulent period, he suggested that the first season had reached an unforgettable peak and assured audiences that the format would eventually return. That promise has now materialised in a much bigger way.

Why Is This Netflix Partnership A Big Deal?

The Netflix collaboration represents a rare crossover between India’s creator ecosystem and mainstream streaming entertainment. Unlike traditional reality shows developed by broadcasters or OTT giants, India’s Got Latent built its popularity organically through YouTube. Its unpredictable format, unfiltered humour and viral contestant moments helped it attract millions of viewers and generate substantial social media engagement. The move to Netflix reflects a broader trend in global entertainment, where digital-first creators are increasingly becoming valuable partners for streaming platforms looking to attract younger audiences.

For Netflix India, the deal brings one of the country’s most recognisable internet brands into its catalogue. For Samay Raina, it offers a chance to expand the show’s reach while retaining its independent identity.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Continues To Struggle; Can It Recover Its Rs 45 Crore Budget?

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?
Tags: india's got latentIndias Got Latent Season 2Netflix IndiaOTT Newssamay raina

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?

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