India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Brutally Roasts Alia Bhatt Over Jigra And Cannes Row: ‘All The Cameras Are On You’

Comedian Samay Raina kicked off the second season of India’s Got Latent with a string of light-hearted jabs aimed at Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, referencing both her recent Cannes appearance and the box office performance of her 2024 film Jigra. The episode, which premiered on June 20, quickly gained traction online as clips of the exchange spread across social media. Alia Bhatt appeared on the show alongside actor Sharvari to promote their upcoming film Alpha. Throughout the episode, Raina maintained his signature roast-style humour while Bhatt responded with laughter and witty comebacks, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the premiere.

Samay Raina’s Jokes on Cannes And Jigra

One of the biggest laughs came when Alia remarked that she was beginning to regret coming on the show. Raina quickly replied that he had experienced regret after watching Jigra, drawing laughter from the audience and the actress herself. Alia Bhatt responded cheerfully by thanking him for at least watching the film.

The comedian also joked about the contrast between Bhatt’s glamorous Cannes Film Festival appearance and her presence on India’s Got Talent, quipping that while she had been at Cannes, ‘here the cameras are on you.’ The remark was widely interpreted as a playful reference to viral online discussions surrounding her Cannes red carpet coverage.

Raina added another punchline by saying he was a giant fan of Alia, only to pause before revealing he was talking about her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and then quickly adding that he admired her as well. The exchange prompted laughter from both Bhatt and the audience.

Alia Bhatt Takes the Roast Sportingly

Rather than pushing back against the jokes, Alia Bhatt embraced the playful atmosphere of the show. Reports indicate that she laughed through the roast and responded with humorous remarks of her own, helping keep the conversation light and engaging. Many viewers praised her reactions and appreciated her willingness to participate in the comic banter.

Episode Serves as Promotion for Alpha

The premiere episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests ahead of the release of Alpha. Their appearance on India’s Got Latent blended promotional activity with unscripted comedy, giving audiences a glimpse of the stars outside traditional interview formats.

Shortly after the episode’s release, clips of Raina’s jokes circulated widely across social media platforms. Many viewers described the exchange as entertaining and appreciated the relaxed rapport between the comedian and Bhatt, while discussions around the Cannes reference and the Jigra joke fueled additional online engagement.

Samay Raina’s roast of Alia Bhatt over her Cannes appearance and Jigra became one of the standout moments from the India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiere. With Bhatt taking the jokes in stride and responding with humor, the episode generated significant buzz and highlighted the show’s trademark blend of celebrity appearances and irreverent comedy.

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