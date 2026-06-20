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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’

India’s Got Latent Season 2: After weeks of speculation, Samay Raina has officially confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will appear in the opening episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests (Photo: X)
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 15:18 IST

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Almost a month after photos of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from the sets of India’s Got Latent surfaced online and sparked widespread speculation, comedian Samay Raina has finally put the rumours to rest. The content creator has confirmed that the two Alpha stars will feature in the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, marking one of the most anticipated guest appearances since the show’s return was announced.

The confirmation arrives at a crucial moment for the creator-led comedy format, which is attempting a major comeback after a controversy earlier this year led to legal complaints, public backlash and the removal of all episodes from YouTube.

How Did Samay Raina Confirm Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Appearance?

Samay took to Instagram on Friday to share the YouTube link for the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. The thumbnail image accompanying the link featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated alongside Samay, comedian Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai. In the image, both actresses are seen laughing, while Alia sports a cap featuring the title of her upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. Adding to the excitement, Samay tagged both actors and wrote, “Are we ready to start the show?”

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’

The post immediately triggered a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom had been closely following reports linking the actresses to the show’s return.

Why Are Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Appearances Significant?

The duo’s appearance is being viewed as a major endorsement for the show’s comeback. Alia Bhatt remains one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, while Sharvari has emerged as one of the industry’s fastest-rising young actors. Their participation also aligns with the promotional campaign for Alpha, the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film that has already generated substantial interest online.

For India’s Got Latent, securing such high-profile guests for its opening episode signals confidence in the show’s future despite the turbulence surrounding its previous season. The move also reflects how creator-led digital formats are increasingly attracting mainstream Bollywood talent, blurring the lines between traditional film promotions and internet entertainment.

How Are Fans Reacting To The Announcement?

Social media users wasted no time celebrating the show’s return. Many viewers described the comeback as one of the biggest in India’s digital entertainment space. One user wrote that Samay had “deleted an entire season and returned with a Netflix deal,” while another called it “the greatest comeback in the history of Indian digital content.”

Others joked about the kind of humour viewers can expect from the episode. Several comments predicted that Samay would reference Bollywood topics in front of Alia, while others playfully suggested that the show’s trademark unpredictability could once again land it in controversy. Memes about lawyers, complaints and potential FIRs quickly flooded the comments section, highlighting how closely the show’s identity has become tied to its controversial past.

What Happened To India’s Got Latent Season 1?

The show’s return carries added significance because of the events that led to its disappearance. India’s Got Latent became one of India’s most-watched digital comedy formats during its first season. However, it found itself at the centre of a major controversy after remarks made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia during one episode triggered widespread criticism. The backlash resulted in multiple police complaints and legal challenges. The controversy also extended beyond the show itself, with The Habitat, the Mumbai venue where several episodes were filmed, facing vandalism.

As pressure mounted, Samay removed all episodes of the series from YouTube. At the time, many viewers questioned whether the show would ever return.

What’s Different About India’s Got Latent Season 2?

Season 2 is returning with a significantly expanded distribution strategy. Unlike the first season, which streamed exclusively on YouTube, the new season will be available simultaneously on both YouTube and Netflix. According to Samay, the content will remain identical across both platforms. The key difference is that Netflix viewers will watch the episodes without advertisements, while YouTube audiences will continue to see commercial breaks.

The dual-platform release is being viewed as a landmark moment for Indian creator-led content, giving the show access to both its existing online fanbase and Netflix’s global subscriber network. With Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the opening episode and anticipation already running high, India’s Got Latent appears set to begin its next chapter with exactly what made it a phenomenon in the first place: curiosity, controversy and conversation.

ALSO READ: James Burrows, Acclaimed Friends Director And Mastermind Behind TV’s Biggest Sitcoms, Dies At 85

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’
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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt And Sharvari As First Guests; Internet Calls It ‘The Biggest Comeback’

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