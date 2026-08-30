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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Bihar-Kashmir Jokes Spark Row, Manoj Bajpayee Reacts

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Bihar-Kashmir Jokes Spark Row, Manoj Bajpayee Reacts

A roast exchange between Samay Raina and Sharon Verma on India’s Got Latent Season 2 has sparked a debate over the limits of comedy after jokes about Bihar and Kashmir drew criticism. Manoj Bajpayee has now weighed in, saying humour works when it comes with mutual respect.

India's Got Latent Season 2 (Photo:X)
India's Got Latent Season 2 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 16:53 IST

Comedian Samay Raina is facing fresh criticism after a segment on India’s Got Latent Season 2 featuring fellow comedian Sharon Verma sparked a debate over regional stereotypes and historical trauma. The exchange began as a roast between the two comedians, who joked about each other’s roots. Raina, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, made a joke about Verma’s Bihari background, while Verma responded with a reference to Kashmir. Clips from the episode subsequently circulated online, with some viewers questioning whether the jokes crossed the line from comic banter into insensitivity.

The controversy has gained a political dimension, with leaders from different parties reacting to the exchange. The Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum also criticised the comedians, saying the displacement and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits should not be reduced to a punchline.

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What Did Manoj Bajpayee Say About The Bihar-Kashmir Jokes?

Amid the backlash, actor Manoj Bajpayee has offered a more measured view of the controversy. Speaking to IANS, Bajpayee said he does not object to such humour when it is genuinely in jest. “We should learn to laugh at ourselves and laugh together, laugh at each other and still not be hurt and offended,” he said.  However, the actor also stressed that humour should not come at the cost of respect.

Bajpayee recalled his own experiences of being identified as a Bihari after moving to Delhi as a young man and said that people from different backgrounds often joke with each other when there is comfort and familiarity. According to him, the problem begins when someone’s identity or community itself becomes the target of hostility.

What Were Samay Raina And Sharon Verma Joking About?

The segment saw Raina take a dig at Verma’s Bihari roots, after which Verma responded with a joke about Raina’s Kashmiri identity. Raina later joked about Verma having moved to Mumbai from Bihar in search of work, to which she replied that she had left her state by choice.

While the exchange was presented as a roast, the Kashmir reference drew particular scrutiny because it was interpreted by critics as touching upon the history of Kashmiri Pandit displacement.

Political Leaders React To Samay Raina’s Comedy Row

BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticised the remarks and argued that Kashmiri Pandits and their history should not be treated as material for ridicule. Bihar minister Mithilesh Tiwari also described derogatory comments against citizens as unacceptable.  At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam took a more nuanced position, saying comedy should be viewed as comedy but acknowledging that the Bihar and Kashmir references did not sit well with him.

The controversy has once again raised a familiar question around Indian comedy: where does a roast end and insensitivity begin? For now, neither Raina nor Verma has publicly addressed the latest backlash.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Bihar-Kashmir Jokes Spark Row, Manoj Bajpayee Reacts
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Bihar-Kashmir Jokes Spark Row, Manoj Bajpayee Reacts
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Bihar-Kashmir Jokes Spark Row, Manoj Bajpayee Reacts
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Bihar-Kashmir Jokes Spark Row, Manoj Bajpayee Reacts

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