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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’

Actor and comedian Surabhi Vanzara turned the tables on Samay Raina during the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, delivering a series of sarcastic replies that quickly became one of the episode’s talking points.

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina (Photo:X)
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 07:54 IST

Samay Raina is known for putting his guests and contestants on the spot with his trademark humour. But in the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, the comedian found himself on the receiving end when actor, writer and comedian Surabhi Vanzara matched his jokes with some sharp comebacks. The exchange began after Samay joked that Surabhi was “mentally disturbed” because her maid had not turned up. When he asked if she was in her normal state, she immediately turned the joke around.

“No, no, this is all thanks to you. Meeting you is not easy, Samay. It’s quite mentally disturbing,” she said.

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What Did Surabhi Vanzara Say To Samay Raina?

Surabhi did not stop there. Taking another sarcastic swipe at the host, she told him, “You disturbed the entire country.” When Samay asked whether she was nervous because of him, her response drew another laugh.

“Don’t give yourself so much credit. I said mentally disturbed, not nervous,” she replied.  The exchange quickly became one of the episode’s more memorable moments, with Surabhi refusing to let Samay control the joke.

Surabhi Vanzara Also Roasts Kushagra Srivastava

Surabhi also turned her attention towards panellist Kushagra Srivastava. At one point, she asked him, “What’s your name, sir?” before adding, “I seriously don’t know. Everyone else I do know.”  Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant stepped in during the exchange and told Samay to stop, pointing out that his jokes were not working on Surabhi.

Who Is Surabhi Vanzara?

Surabhi Vanzara, also credited as Shabnam Sayed, has been part of Indian television and films for years. She is known for shows including Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai, where she played Shireen Ahmed Khan. She has also appeared in films including Murder and Raaz 2.

The latest India’s Got Latent episode features Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai, alongside Samay Raina. The show has returned for its second season after the controversy surrounding its first season and is now available on YouTube and Netflix.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’
Tags: samay rainaSurabhi Vanzara

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’

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