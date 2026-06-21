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Home > Entertainment News > India’s Got Latent Season 2: Who Is Avinash Agarwal? The Donald Trump Impersonator Who Roasted Alia Bhatt And Won The Internet

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Who Is Avinash Agarwal? The Donald Trump Impersonator Who Roasted Alia Bhatt And Won The Internet

The return of India’s Got Latent Season 2 was expected to be a star-powered affair, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari joining Samay Raina on the judging panel. Instead, the internet has been talking about a contestant.

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Donald Trump Impersonator’s Roast of Alia Bhatt Becomes Samay Raina’s Show’s Biggest Highlight (Photo: X)
India’s Got Latent Season 2: Donald Trump Impersonator’s Roast of Alia Bhatt Becomes Samay Raina’s Show’s Biggest Highlight (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 12:10 IST

When India’s Got Latent returned with its second season, the spotlight was firmly on Alia Bhatt. The actor’s appearance on Samay Raina’s comedy talent show had already generated excitement online. Clips from the premiere began circulating within hours of release, and fans expected conversations to revolve around Alia’s chemistry with the panel, her interactions with contestants and the show’s much-awaited comeback.

That is not what happened. Instead, social media platforms were flooded with clips of a contestant dressed as US President Donald Trump relentlessly roasting the actor while staying completely in character. What began as a comedy act quickly turned into the defining moment of the episode, with viewers declaring the impersonator the night’s biggest winner.

Who Is Avinash Agarwal?

For many viewers, the episode served as an introduction to Avinash Agarwal. The performer has built a modest online following through his Donald Trump impersonations and describes himself as the “Indian Trump” on social media. Before appearing on India’s Got Latent, he was known primarily within comedy and event-hosting circles, but the show has significantly expanded his visibility.  What impressed viewers most was his consistency.

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Unlike many impersonators who rely on a few signature expressions, Agarwal maintained the character throughout the performance, responding to unexpected comments without breaking the illusion. Even Reddit users who criticised other aspects of the episode repeatedly singled him out as the strongest act of the night. 

From the moment he stepped on stage, Agarwal committed fully to the role. He adopted Trump’s speech patterns, exaggerated confidence and signature delivery style, transforming a simple mimicry act into an interactive comedy routine.

But it was his exchanges with Alia Bhatt that elevated the performance. One of the first viral moments came when he thanked fate that Alia’s “other Ranbir” was not present. The comment briefly left the actor puzzled before he clarified that he was referring to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia rather than her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

The joke drew immediate laughter from both the audience and the panel.

Watch The Video Here

What Was The ‘Give Her A Script’ Moment Everyone Is Talking About?

The biggest talking point arrived later in the act. At one point, Alia appeared momentarily speechless while reacting to the barrage of jokes coming her way. Sensing an opening, Agarwal delivered what would become the episode’s most replayed punchline. In his Trump-style accent, he suggested that someone should “give her a script and a director.” The audience erupted.

Even Samay Raina appeared delighted by the comeback, celebrating the moment as the studio broke into cheers. Within hours, clips of the exchange were circulating widely across X, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. The joke worked not because it was particularly harsh, but because it played on a long-running internet stereotype about actors and scripted environments while arriving completely unexpectedly.

Agarwal followed it up with more improvisational humour, including another jab when Alia struggled to use a party popper, joking that she might need an “action director” as well. The exchange set the tone for the remainder of the performance.

Did Anyone Else Escape The Roast?

Not really. While Alia Bhatt became the primary target, fellow panellist Sharvari was not spared either. During one interaction, Agarwal interrupted her with a deliberately exaggerated Trump-style remark about women being empowered, prompting laughter from the audience and playful reactions from the judges. What impressed viewers most was his ability to keep the act moving.

Rather than relying on prepared jokes alone, he responded to comments in real time without breaking character. That consistency became one of the biggest reasons viewers connected with the performance. Online reactions suggested many fans viewed him as the highlight of the episode, even though the premiere featured some of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces.

Did The Roast Help Him Win The Episode?

In a word: yes. The judges rewarded Agarwal’s performance with near-perfect scores. Most panellists handed him a 10, while Sharvari’s slightly lower rating did little to impact the overall result. His final score matched his prediction, securing him victory in the season opener. Yet the trophy may not be the most significant outcome.

Reality shows often produce winners who disappear within days. Viral moments, however, tend to have a much longer shelf life. Judging by the volume of clips, memes and social media discussions surrounding the episode, Agarwal’s Donald Trump act has already achieved something far more valuable: it became the moment everyone remembers. Alia Bhatt may have entered India’s Got Latent as the headline attraction. By the end of the episode, a Trump impersonator had managed to hijack the conversation, and the internet seemed perfectly happy to let him.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists Leaked? Reports Claim Rohit Shetty’s Show Has Entered Its Final Phase

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Who Is Avinash Agarwal? The Donald Trump Impersonator Who Roasted Alia Bhatt And Won The Internet
Tags: alia bhattAvinash Agarwalsamay raina

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India’s Got Latent Season 2: Who Is Avinash Agarwal? The Donald Trump Impersonator Who Roasted Alia Bhatt And Won The Internet
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