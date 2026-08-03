India’s Got Latent Season 2: Who Is Gaurav Madaan? Meet The Comedian Who Won Rs 1 Lakh On Samay Raina’s Show

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has once again put a relatively lesser-known performer in the spotlight. Gaurav Madaan, a stand-up comedian with years of experience in the comedy circuit, caught viewers’ attention in the latest episode featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. His unusual mix of music and comedy not only won over the room but also earned him Rs 1 lakh after he received a perfect score of 10.

But who exactly is Gaurav Madaan, the comedian who has suddenly become a talking point among India’s Got Latent viewers?

Who Is Gaurav Madaan?

Gaurav Madaan is a stand-up comedian and performer who has been part of India’s comedy circuit for several years. Unlike comedians who became popular primarily through social media, Madaan has spent considerable time performing live and developing his material on stage.

He is also associated with the Hyderabad comedy circuit and has previously been recognised as the winner of a Hyderabad Komedians stand-up comedy competition. His profile on BookMyShow describes him as a Punjabi who was brought up in Haryana before moving to South India to work as a software engineer. His experiences of moving from a small town into a different professional environment eventually became part of the perspective that shaped his comedy.

Gaurav Madaan’s Comedy Journey

Madaan’s career has included live comedy performances and appearances alongside other comedians. His work has also featured in Hyderabad’s stand-up scene, where he was listed among performers at comedy events alongside names from the local circuit.

He continues to perform live, with his solo comedy special KAMZOR by Gaurav Madaan also appearing in BookMyShow’s listings for Bengaluru.

Why Is Gaurav Madaan Trending?

His India’s Got Latent 2 appearance could prove to be a major visibility boost. During the Karan Aujla episode, Madaan combined stand-up comedy with music, picking up his guitar and giving Arijit Singh’s Khamoshiyan a comic twist. The performance impressed both the audience and judges, eventually earning him a 10/10 score and Rs 1 lakh prize.

The episode has since triggered conversation online, with viewers praising Madaan’s timing, originality and ability to blend two different performance styles.

For a comedian who has spent years building his act away from mainstream celebrity, India’s Got Latent 2 may well be the platform that takes Gaurav Madaan from the comedy circuit to a much wider audience.