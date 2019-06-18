India's Got Talent, Master Chef India producer Sohan Chauhan found dead in Mumbai: Sohan Chauhan who was once a producer of Master Chef India and India's Got Talent season 7 was found dead in a pond in Mumbai. the last person to see him alive was his domestic help and his wife during this incident was in Delhi.

India’s Got Talent, Master Chef India producer Sohan Chauhan found dead in Mumbai: Sohan Chauhan a senior post producer of Master Chef India and India’s got talent was found dead in Mumbai and his body was recovered from a pond in the Royal Palms society in Aarey colony Mumbai.

According to reports his body was recovered from a pond on Sunday night and was taken to Siddharth hospital for post mortem. The cause of death has yet to be declared. Sohan Chauhan was staying alone and his wife was in Delhi when this incident took place.

Their domestic help was the last person to see him alive on Saturday. Going by the reports and his activity stats on twitter and facebook he was last seen active on June 13, 2019. He had posted about the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil champs on June 9, 2019. However, there are speculations that this might be suicide and has been registered under suspicious reasons.

There is no such information about the star except that he has been a producer of such big big reality shows and further details are yet awaited. Apart from that, you can see videos from India’s Got Talent and Master Chef India for more information.

