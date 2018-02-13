India's heart-throb Priya Prakash Varrier, who is currently prepping for her debut film Oru Adaar Love, has revealed that she wants to work with super-hit film Padmaavat's filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talking about her acting offers, the social media sensation added that she has got a lot of film offers from Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood industry but has not signed any other film yet.

With mesmerising eyes and heartwarming expressions, Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has carved out a little space in all of our hearts. With the love season just around the corner, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the 18-year-old superstar has emerged as the India’s heart-throb and is ruling all the social media charts. Be it ruling the Google trends or gaining more than 606 Instagram followers in such a short amount of time, Priya’s playful wink is melting every man’s heart.

Amidst her moments of fame, she expressed that she wants to work with blockbuster film Padmaavat’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with CNN-News18, she said, “I would definitely want to work in Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director I would want to work with. I have got a lot of offers from Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood. But I have not signed any other movie yet.” After the massive box office success of Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Priya’s desire to work with Mr Bhansali doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

India’s heartthrob Priya Prakash Varrier has featured in super-hit song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love. In the song, the cute romance between Priya and her co-star has taken her fans back down the memory lane and reminded them of their high school romance. Reacting to the positive reactions for her performance, Priya said, “It happened spontaneously. This is my debut film and the director just asked me to give expressions and it just went viral.” She added, “My friends and teachers are very excited, happy and proud. I want to thank all people who gave me love and support. I need prayers too. We are happy but don’t know how to handle all this.” The viral song has recorded more than 9 million views on YouTube just within a few days of the release.