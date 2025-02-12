‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show Controversy

Food app Magicpin trolls Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina as their show India's Got Latent faces legal action, political backlash, and NCW summons.

A major food delivery platform has joined the online uproar against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina after their show, India’s Got Latent, sparked controversy over offensive remarks.

Magicpin, which calls itself “India’s third-largest food delivery app,” took a direct swipe with a billboard ad that read, “India’s Lost Talent. Comedy ki limit honi chahiye par discounts ki nahi” (There should be a limit to comedy, but not to discounts). The advertisement, featuring animated characters resembling the show’s panelists, quickly went viral on social media.

Sharing the billboard on X, Magicpin captioned it, “Can we get back the magic in comedy?” The post struck a chord with netizens, receiving widespread applause. One user wrote, “Comedians need this type of humour!” while another called it “the need of the hour.”

Legal Trouble Deepens

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as ‘BeerBiceps,’ faced backlash over comments made on India’s Got Latent. Facing mounting criticism, he issued an apology on Monday. However, the damage was already done, as multiple complaints have been filed against him, Samay Raina, and influencer Apoorva Mukhija.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has now registered a case against 30 to 40 individuals linked to the show, with Mumbai Police issuing notices and even visiting Allahbadia’s residence as part of their probe.

Political and Legal Scrutiny

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in, summoning Allahbadia, Raina, and others over alleged derogatory remarks, with a hearing scheduled for February 17. Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel on information technology is deliberating whether to call Allahbadia for questioning.

The controversy has reached Assam as well, where a case has been filed against the trio. Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain confirmed that they are coordinating with Mumbai Police, with summons set to follow soon.

Adding to their troubles, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has announced that she will bring up the issue in Parliament, calling out Allahbadia’s remarks as “abusive language in the name of comedy.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also taken a firm stance, warning that “anyone who crosses the limits of decency will face action.” Two Mumbai-based lawyers have already lodged complaints against Allahbadia, signaling more legal trouble ahead.

As the backlash grows, what started as an online controversy has now snowballed into a full-fledged legal and political storm.

