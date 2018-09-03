India's Most Wanted: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to the play the character of Prabhas in his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Sharing a photo from the sets of the film, Arjun introduced his character as someone who is driven by grit, determination and self-belief. India's Most Wanted honours unsung heroes of the country and will make every Indian proud.

In a follow-up photo, Arjun wrote that an exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that has stirred him from within since Day 1. He added that a journey like this gives a different perspective on everything you thought you knew. In the photos, Arjun can be seen looking dapper in a grey buttoned shirt, sharp bearded look and intense eyes.

Speaking about the film, Arjun had earlier stated that as actors they all search for stories that have the potential to inspire and India’s Most Wanted is one such story that will make everyone Indian proud. He added that he feels really humbled to get an opportunity to bring to life an instance from Indian history that will make us want to salute unsung heroes who put the country before their lives.

Along with India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra.

