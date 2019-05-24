India's Most Wanted box office collection Day 1: India's Most Wanted starring Arjun Kapoor has released this weekend at the cinema screens. On its opening day, the film is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crore and lead the race against Vivek Oberoi's film PM Narendra Modi biopic.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is at the cinema screens with his new film India’s Most Wanted. From the poster to a gripping trailer, the film has been making a buzz for all the right reasons. Directed by No One Killed Jessica and Raid fame filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted follows Prabhat (Arjun Kapoor) who is out on a mission to nab India’s Most Wanted with his team of the trusted crew.

Despite a box office clash with Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi biopic, India’s Most Wanted is likely to take a lead at the cinema screens. Trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted Rs 3 crore opening for the film. In a conversation with a news portal, Girish Johar said that India’s Most Wanted is ahead of the race among two releases this week. Praising Raj Kumar Gupta’s direction, the trade analyst said that the film has an intriguing element which is coupled with Arjun Kapoor’s fan following that might prove beneficial.

He added that the audiences are interested to know about Indian history. This makes India’s Most Wanted a definite watch. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr, Gaurav Mishra, Santilal Mukherjee, Aasif Khan, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia.

A special screening of the film was held last night in Mumbai. The screening saw celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among many others. Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor posed with his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora for the paparazzi at the film screening.

Take a look at the photos from India’s Most Wanted screening here:

