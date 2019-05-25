India's Most Wanted box office collection day 1: Action thriller film India's Most Wanted has released this weekend and has garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as the fans. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is produced under the banners of Fox Star Studios.

India’s Most Wanted box office collection day 1: It seems that the year 2019 will be full of entertainment as it is filled with highly anticipated films and Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted is one of those films. From a long time, the hardworking actor has been promoting the film along with the director Raj Kumar Gupta, who is best known for directing films like Raid and No One Killed Jessica. The film narrates the story of a secret mission where Prabhat ( Arjun Kapoor) who is an intelligence officer, decides to catch hold India’s Osama with his team.

The film also faces tough competitions with Vivek Oberoi’s latest film PM Narendra Modi which is biopic film based on Prime Minister’s life. Both the films released on May 24, 2019, and is entertaining fans to the fullest. However, it is expected that Arjun Kapoor’s film may take a lead at the box office as compared to Vivek Oberoi’s film. Talking about the latest figures, the film has earned Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day.

The trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that though the film may not be flawless but it has its own moments. Further, the movie critic appreciated the director as he has well managed to keep the audience on the edge however, it was felt that the writing could have been tighter. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s performance is sincere enough to balance the film well.

#IndiasMostWanted struggles… Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show… Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

In an interview, the director of the film revealed that India’s Most Wanted is a thriller film which is full of drama, action and patience. He added upon saying that since Arjun Kapoor has a massive fan base, the film can be expected to have a decent start at the box office.

Some stories *should* be told… #IndiasMostWanted may not be a flawless film, but it has its moments… Director Rajkumar Gupta keeps you on the edge for most parts, although the writing could be tighter… Arjun Kapoor packs in a sincere performance. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019

The interesting story of the film keeps the audience well entertained and the various intense scenes make it more intriguing. The film was released in 1500 – 2000 screens and is expected to perform even better at the weekends.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App