India's Most Wanted box office collection day 2: Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted is an action thriller film which revolves around a secret mission to catch hold a terrorist. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is produced under the banners of Myra Karn, Raj Kumar Gupta and Fox Star Studios

India’s Most Wanted box office collection day 2: Action-thriller film India’s Most Wanted unfortunately couldn’t do wonders at the box office. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who is well known for hit films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Raid. The spy thriller film initially performed at an average rate at the box office and could only manage to earn Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day and earned Rs 3.03 crore on its second day. In total the film has earned Rs 5.13 crore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh quoted that though the film may not be flawless, it has some awesome moments which can create curiosity among the audience about the climax of the story. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor plays the lead role in the film as an intelligence officer Prabhat who plans for a secret mission to arrest a terrorist without using bullets. The film is inspired by the real-time arrest of terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was also known as India’s Osama Bin Laden which was conducted by Delhi Police.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film also features Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Shantilal Mukherjee, Gaurav Mishra, Prashanth Alexander in supporting roles.

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

Though Arjun Kapoor was in his full form in the film, somehow the film stepped back as it couldn’t satisfy the audience because of the weak execution of the story. The best part about the film is, there is no romantic thread in the film. In order to sustain it is important that the film grows in terms of collection.

The film also faced a clash with Vivek Oberoi’s biopic film PM Narendra Modi which also released on the same day with Arjun Kapoor’s film. Talking about the biopic film, it has earned Rs 2.88 crore on its first day. Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that it is expected that the film may pick up pace in the weekends.

