India's Most Wanted box office collection day 3: The Arjun Kapoor film is written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh the spy thriller film has minted Rs 8.66 crore till now.

India’s Most Wanted box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor starrer which released this Friday with PM Modi biopic has failed to make an impact at the box office The spy thriller movie is based on a terrorist who is hiding in Nepal, and Arjun Kapoor who is an intelligence officer based in Bihar goes with his team to catch the bad guy. As the title goes by the terrorist is considered as India’s Osama Bin Laden who has orchestrated many terrorist attacks on India.

As per trade analyst and biz critic, Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share a tweet- Indiasmostwanted witnessed a 44.29% great on day 2 but ideally, the sale should have doubled since day 1. Needs to cover lost ground on day 3. The movie has earned Rs 2 crores on day 1, Saturday day 2 it earned Rs 3.03 crore and on sunday- Rs 3.53 crore in totality, till yet it has only earned Rs 8.66 crore.

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough… The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: ₹ 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

The movie India’s Most Wanted has relied mixed repose from critics and fans! The movie except Arjun Kapoor also features Rajesh Sharma as Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexander as Pillai, Gaurav Mishra as Amit, Aasif Khan as Bittu, Santilal Mukherjee as Shaumik Biswas, Bajrangbali Singh as Ravi and Pravin Singh Sisodia as Manish. The movie has been written and directed by Rajkumar Gupta, and produced by Fox Star Studios.

