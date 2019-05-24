India’s Most Wanted movie review: Arjun Kapoor starrer has received a mixed response from the public. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an intelligence official based in Bihar and famous for capturing high profile officials.

India’s Most Wanted movie review: Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted is based on the tale of heroism and bravery pertaining to capturing of the most dreaded terrorist. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Prabhaat Kapoor, an intelligence official based in Bihar and known for capturing high profile criminals. The movie begins to him getting a mysterious call from a source- Jitendra Shastri about a terrorist’s hideout in Nepal. The terrorist is none other than Yusuf- played by Sudev Nair who has orchestrated many terrorist attacks on India and is hailed as Osama Bin Laden of India.

The film discloses the problematic trend of underscoring scenes of terrorism with shows- Islamic music, Urdu speaking terrorists, and religiously motivated believers, while the good guys have an Om sticker on their Scorpio. Well, the good guys don’t even seem to be able to do their jobs as they only rely on their hunches rather than making an actual strategy to capture the ‘ Indian’s Osama Bin Laden’.

Well not getting into too many details and telling you the main plot of the story, India’s Most Wanted by the looks of it won’t be able to do very well at the box office. Looking at the fact that the movie is based on an intelligence official who is out with his team to capture the high profile criminal, the movie moves too slow and revolves around inspection of agents and potential double agents.

The movie stars Arjun Kapoor as Prabhaat Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma as Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr as Pillai, Gaurav Mishra as Amit, Aasif Khan as Bittu, Santilal Mukherjee as Shaumik Biswas, Bajrangbali Singh as Ravi and Pravin Singh Sisodia as Manksh. The movie has been written and helmed by Rajkumar Gupta, produced by Fox Star Studios.

