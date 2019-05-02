India's Most Wanted new poster: Arjun Kapoor recently released another poster of the film which features the five lead characters with India's Osama. The trailer of the film will be out today. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and will hit the silver screens on May 24, 2019.

India’s Most Wanted new poster: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with his versatile roles in the films. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted. The film is one of the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on May 24, 2019. In order to incite the audience, the makers of the film released another poster of the film which features the five unsung heroes with India’s Osama in the backdrop. The trailer of the film will release today and fans are eagerly waiting for the adventurous journey which is a pack of action and thrill.

The film is one of the anticipated films which features Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth Alexander, Devendra Mishra and Shantilal Mukherjee in lead roles. The film narrates the story of a manhunt which is a secret mission to capture and arrest India’s Osama without guns. The film is basically a tribute to unsung heroes of the society which often gets unnoticed. Some days back, the actor also shared a heartfelt message for all those unsung heroes who often risk their lives to protect the country.

Earlier to this, the actor shared the teaser of the film which created a lot of buzz on social media. The film is based on true events which make it more interesting. It is about five men who save the lives of several people by hunting out the terrorist referred to as India’s Osama.

The 92-second teaser gives a sneak peek to the various dangerous incidents that took place between 2007 to 2013 in various cities. The action thriller is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is bankrolled by Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn. Amit Trivedi is responsible for Music whereas Bodhaditya Banerjee for editing.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also busy with the shoot of the upcoming film Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

