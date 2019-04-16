India's Most Wanted teaser: Arjun Kapoor is all set to create a buzz in the industry with his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Recently, the actor announced that the teaser of the film will be out today, April 16, 2019, at noon. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and will hit the silver screen on May 24, 2019.

India’s Most Wanted: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing fans with his versatile roles and outstanding performances in the films. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted. Some hours back, the makers of the film released the first poster which created a big buzz in the industry and now the actor announced that the teaser of the film will be out today at noon. Talking about the film, it in reality is a tribute to all unsung heroes of the nation. In the film, Arjun will portray the role of an officer who takes up the responsibility to find the terrorist.

The film is basically inspired by a manhunt that was held between 2012 and 2014. The ultimate target was to dig out the terrorists from the nation. Director of the film, Raj Kumar Gupta revealed in an Interview that at the point where the audience is liking fantasy heroes, he wants to showcase the real-life heroes who saved the many other lives. The director of the film is very excited and also revealed that the film is shot in real locations.

Talking about the poster, Arjun Kapoor is giving an intense look and is finding his targets amongst a crowd of people. The film will hit the silver screens on May 24, 2019. Further, the film is written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is produced by Raj Kumar Gupta, Myra Karn and Fox Star Studios.

Further, the actor revealed that the film is based on the story of five men who actually saves the life of a billion people by digging out for India’s Osama. Talking about his future projects, the actor next will be appearing on the screens with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the film Panipat.

The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar which will release on December 6, 2019. Further, the actor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

