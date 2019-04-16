India's Most Wanted teaser audience reaction: Arjun Kapoor is back on the silverscreens with his action-packed thriller. While the teaser gave us a glimpse of the storyline, Arjun Kapoor is impressing fans all over with his energetic role. The makers released its first look yesterday and today, the official teaser of the movie was dropped by the cast. Arjun Kapoor has been impressing fans with a variety of roles, be it an IT engineer in 2 states or a high school student in Half Girlfriend. Now, the actor is going to smash the box-office with his energetic and intense role.

India’s Most Wanted teaser: Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in Namastey England with parineeti Chopra is going to be back on silverscreen with his upcoming action-packed thriller India’s Most Wanted. The makers released its first look yesterday and today, the official teaser of the movie was dropped by the cast. Arjun Kapoor has been impressing fans with a variety of roles, be it an IT engineer in 2 states or a high school student in Half Girlfriend. Now, the actor is going to smash the box-office with his energetic and intense role.

Helmed by aced director Raj Kumar Gupta who have delivered some quality hits to the industry like Raid and No One Killed Jessica, India’s Most Wanted is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. As soon as Arjun Kapoor shared the first poster yesterday, appreciations started coming his way. Not just the fans but also his Bollywood friends like Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Badshah, Abhishek Bachchan wished him good luck for the project. Take a look at the official teaser!

The unbelievable story of Arjun Kapoor starrer seems to have a great impact on the audience too. If the teaser if to go by, the storyline appears quite impressive. Soon after the official teaser was released, people started sharing their views on social media. Twitter is flooded with reactions on India’s Most Wanted. People are showing their excitement for the movie and expressing how much would love to see Arjun Kapoor in the role. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions we came across!

#IndiasMostWantedTeaser is really exciting! Goosebumps! @arjunk26 I can’t wait to see this movie. Good luck for the cast and crew.♥️ — Marta (@MartaMyself) April 16, 2019

No guts. No glory. No legend. No story. #IndiasMostWantedTeaser turns the ‘No’ into ‘Yes’. @arjunk26 this one looks restrained yet powerful. https://t.co/BQNtgM91Pk — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) April 16, 2019

Arjun Kapoor’s character from the movie seems to be quite intense and the people are going gaga over it. All set to hit the silverscreens on May 24, 2019, the movie is earning a lot of buff. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will also feature in some other movies this year including Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon as well as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

