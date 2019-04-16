Arjun Kapoor upcoming movie India's Most Wanted teaser launched. The teaser of Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted is finally out. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, India's Most Wanted will release on May 24. The actor was last seen in the film Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra.

India’s Most Wanted teaser: After Namaste England debacle, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to be back on the silver screen with his next release titled India’s Most Wanted. A tribute to the unsung heroes of India, India’s Most Wanted revolves around Arjun’s mission to track down terrorists in a secret mission. Helmed and co-produced by Raid and No One Killed Jessica’s director Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the makers have released the teaser of the film today.

Before releasing the teaser of the film, Arjun Kapoor had shared a couple of posters of the film introducing his character. Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, the actor said that India’s Most Wanted is an unbelievable story inspired by true events. After the poster was out, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Badshah, Abhishek Bachchan among many others extended their best wishes to Arjun.

Take a look at the teaser of Arjun Kapoor-starrer India’s Most Wanted here:

With this, the actor also revealed that India’s Most Wanted will hit the silver screens on May 24, 2019. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film was a dud at the box office. Post India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in films like Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon as well as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra. The actor is also often in the news for his relationship with Malaika Arora. Rumours of the duo tying the knot in the month of April have been in the air since quite a while. However, the latter recently dismissed all the rumours as silly.

