Written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie is set to release next month on May 24, 2019. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the movie has Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Prasanth and Shantilal Mukherjee in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Raj Kumar Gupta and Fox Star Studios, the movie wrapped up last week only, and with its quick teaser launch, the movie has certainly left audience curious as they eagerly wait to see the full-fledged trailer

After his much-talked movie, Namaste England tanked at the box office, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is ready with yet another movie release, this time it’s a suspense thriller and not rom-com. Arjun’s next release, India’s Most Wanted is a tribute to the unsung heroes of India. Before the teaser launch, Arjun had posted on Instagram about how excited he was to be part of a project which was inspired by true events. Kapoor, in the teaser, can be seen playing an intelligence officer along with four others.

Here are the five things you need to know about this Arjun Kapoor starrer film:

From the trailer, it’s evident that the movie is based on India’s Most Wanted terrorist, also regarded as Indian Osama bin Laden. It’s based on a series of blasts between the year 2007 to 2013 and the man behind the massive tragedy that left 810 injured and 433 killed in 6 years across cities such as Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai. The story revolves around one man who’s behind all the ruckus and believes killing humans is the order of the Lord. Arjun Kapoor, who’s playing the male lead has a gang of four who collaboratively work to trace India’s Most Wanted terrorist without any arms or weapons. Besides India’s Most Wanted terrorist, Arjun Kapoor and gang also depict the story of India’s 5 unsung heroes who will decode the whereabouts of the man behind the devastating blasts in India in the past six years.

After the poster was out, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Badshah, Abhishek Bachchan among many others extended their best wishes to Arjun.

