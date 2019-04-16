India's Most Wanted teaser review: India's Most Wanted teaser starring Arjun Kapoor has been finally released. In the film, Arjun Kapoor is out on a mission to nab India's Osama without weapons or support. The film has been directed by Raid filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. India's Most Wanted is slated for a release on May 24.

The much-anticipated teaser of Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted has been released. Based on true events, India’s Most Wanted traces the time period between 2007 to 2013 in which India witnessed 52 blasts in states like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai leaving 810 innocent people injured and killed 433. In a bid to nab India’s Osama, Arjun takes up the challenge of tracking down the terrorist without weapons and without any support. He joins hand with 5 interesting characters in this secret mission.

With an interesting premise, Arjun Kapoor has delivered a convincing performance. The direction of Raj Kumar Gupta, who has previously delivered films like Raid and No One Killed Jessica is also in his top form. It is to be noted that India’s Most Wanted is an out and out Arjun Kapoor show and you would not be disappointed.

Annoucing the film, Arjun Kapoor had earlier introduced his character as Prabhat and called it a character that is unlike any of his previous roles. Speaking about the film, he had further added that India’s Most Wanted is a film that has stirred him from day one. It is one of the films that provided him a different perspective to everything he knew.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, India’s Most Wanted is slated to hit the silver screens on May 24. The first look posters of Arjun Kapoor from India’s Most Wanted was released earlier this week that recieved a huge thumbs up from the audience as well as film critics.

After India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt as well as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra. Arjun’s last release Namaste England opposite Parineeti was a dud at the box office, which is why it is important for India’s Most Wanted to be a commerical and critical success.

