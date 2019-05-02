India's Most Wanted trailer launch: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to hit the silver screens with his next release India's Most Wanted. To raise excitement among cinephiles for the film, the makers of the film have released the official trailer. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, India's Most Wanted will release on May 24.

India’s Most Wanted trailer launch: The wait for the trailer of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted is finally over. Helmed by Raid and No One Killed Jessica fame director Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the teaser of India’s Most Wanted released last month. After receiving an initial positive reaction, the makers of the film have released the trailer today on YouTube.

Along with Arjun Kapoor in the lead, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth Alexander, Shantilal Mukherjee, Devendra Mishra, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Bajrangbali Singh, Pravin Singh Sisodia and Rajiv Kachroo in key roles. The teaser that revealed Arjun Kapoor as Prabhat is out on the move to capture India’s Most Wanted terrorist, also known as India’s Osama, who is responsible for 52 blasts in states like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai that left around 810 innocent lives injured and 433.

To accomplish the mission, Arjun takes a pledge to nab the culprit without weapons in a secret mission. All he needs is his team of trusted five men. Along with an intriguing storyline, Arjun appears to be in top form and delivers a convincing performance. India’s Most Wanted especially comes at a crucial point in Arjun Kapoor’s career as his latest release Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra was a box office dud.

Take a look at the trailer of India’s Most Wanted starring Arjun Kapoor here:

Before the trailer launch, the makers of the film have unveiled a new poster to raise excitement among the fans. The tagline of the film reads, “The Untold Story Of The Manhunt for India’s Osama’. India’s Most Wanted is slated to hit the silver screens on May 24. After India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt as well as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

