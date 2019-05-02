India's Most Wanted trailer review: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has recently released the trailer of his next film India's Most Wanted. The two minutes thirty seconds snippet is a journey full of thrill, risk and danger. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and will hit the screens on May 24, 2019.

Quenching the thirst of the fans, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently released the trailer of his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and will hit the silver screens on May 24, 2019. The film narrates the story of a team of five who conducts a manhunt to find India’s most wanted terrorist. After the teaser, the fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer with the question that who is India’s Osama.

The trailer starts with a big question so as to who is behind these terror attacks. Arjun Kapoor who is playing the role of Prabhat Kapoor is very determined and passionate to find out about the gangster and takes up the responsibility to hunt the culprit. The entire trailer takes you through the threatening journey that took place from 2007 to 2013 in India to find the man behind 52 blasts in various states like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur. The two-minutes thirty seconds snippet will take you through the journey of action, thrill and danger. Moreover, Arjun Kapoor intense and deep looks are like icing on the cake. The low-pitched voiceover in the trailer attracts you to watch the trailer again.

Moreover, Arjun Kapoor’s never seen before look makes it more interesting. Going by trailer, it is said that the makers have nailed it in the film. After Namaste London, it is expected that Arjun Kapoor will leave no stone unturned to impress fans with India’s Most Wanted.

In an interview, Arjun Kapoor revealed that all the people praise the heroes in uniform who save the country however, there are many other heroes who risk their lives to protect the civilians in simple clothes. These heroes also deserve to be applauded and praised in order to save the country.

Super proud to be a part of this story of 5 unsung heroes who went on the manhunt for India’s Osama. Watch them in the #IndiasMostWantedTrailer now – https://t.co/cgL3G5JD2u @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregamaglobal #IMW — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 2, 2019

The film features Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Shantilal Mukherjee, Prashanth Alexander, Gaurav Mishra, Devendra Mishra in lead roles.

