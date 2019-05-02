India’s Most Wanted trailer: Arjun Kapoor is back in action and how! The much-awaited trailer of India’s Most Wanted has released today and it takes the excitement level a notch higher with a gripping story and powerful performances. In his search for India’s Osama, Arjun as Prabhas leads a team of five to nab a terrorist without the use of weapons and resources. Directed by Raid and No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, India’s Most Wanted seems to have hit all the right notes to make it a gripping thriller.

As the trailer of the film continues to make all the right buzz, film critics and social media users are showering praises on India’s Most Wanted trailer and sharing their excitement to watch the film on the big screen. Reviewing the India’s Most Wanted trailer, Film critic Taran Adarsh has said on Twitter that the trailer of India’s Most Wanted is gripping and keeps one hooked.

Here’s how social media is reacting to India’s Most Wanted trailer: 

Sharing one of the posters of the film, Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram account that there comes a point in life when you realise that not all heroes come in costumes. There are heroes are very courageous and put their country before their personal lives and dreams. Despite being uncelebrated, the undiscussed and the unsung, these heroes serve the country unafraid of failure and death. Saluting the brave-hearts, Arjun added that the film is a tribute to their relentless spirit.

At a certain juncture in life, we all come to realize something very important – not all heroes come in costumes. Some come with courage as their only armour. The courage to put the country before themselves…before their personal lives and dreams. They come with the selfless pursuit of rising beyond the ordinary to protect their nation – their only home. They come with the gumption to guard what is theirs. They are satisfied being one in many, in not being heralded as the saviours, in disappearing into the milieu of everyday life so that they can go back to doing their jobs of protecting us. Because nothing is bigger to them than the pride they take in walking to work every day, knowing that this might be their last day alive. Knowing that no one will ever know about them. Knowing that they are the uncelebrated, the undiscussed, the unsung heroes. They are the ones who have served our country undeterred by failure and death, the ones we owe many historic moments of national pride to. They are the ones who have chosen to stay unknown. I salute you – and I am humbled to play one of you. This is a tribute to your relentless spirit. I hope to one day find it within me, even for a moment, to be as selfless as all of you. Catch a glimpse of what I experienced in #IndiasMostWanted. Trailer out on 2nd May. @rajkumargupta08 @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregama_official #IMW

Releasing after Namaste England debacle, there are high hopes attached to the film. After India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Post this, he will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

