India’s Most Wanted trailer: Arjun Kapoor is back in action and how! The much-awaited trailer of India’s Most Wanted has released today and it takes the excitement level a notch higher with a gripping story and powerful performances. In his search for India’s Osama, Arjun as Prabhas leads a team of five to nab a terrorist without the use of weapons and resources. Directed by Raid and No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, India’s Most Wanted seems to have hit all the right notes to make it a gripping thriller.
As the trailer of the film continues to make all the right buzz, film critics and social media users are showering praises on India’s Most Wanted trailer and sharing their excitement to watch the film on the big screen. Reviewing the India’s Most Wanted trailer, Film critic Taran Adarsh has said on Twitter that the trailer of India’s Most Wanted is gripping and keeps one hooked.
Here’s how social media is reacting to India’s Most Wanted trailer:
Sharing one of the posters of the film, Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram account that there comes a point in life when you realise that not all heroes come in costumes. There are heroes are very courageous and put their country before their personal lives and dreams. Despite being uncelebrated, the undiscussed and the unsung, these heroes serve the country unafraid of failure and death. Saluting the brave-hearts, Arjun added that the film is a tribute to their relentless spirit.
Releasing after Namaste England debacle, there are high hopes attached to the film. After India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Post this, he will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra.