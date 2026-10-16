India’s Official Oscar Entry Gondhal Gets Pan-India Release Date; Marathi Thriller To Arrive In 6 Languages

India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, Gondhal, is set to reach a wider audience with a pan-India theatrical release on November 13, 2026. The Marathi psychological thriller, written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, will release in six languages: Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Its Oscar selection has brought renewed attention to a film rooted in Maharashtra’s folk traditions and rural life.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) selected Gondhal as India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled for 2027. The announcement was made on September 18, 2026, after the film was chosen from 33 submissions. The nationwide release now gives audiences across linguistic regions an opportunity to watch the film in theatres.

What Is Gondhal About?

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal weaves a psychological thriller around a traditional folk ritual associated with the state’s cultural and religious practices. The story follows Suman, a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage, who looks for a way out by exploiting her lover Sarjerao’s intense devotion to the sacred Gondhal ritual.

As the overnight ceremony unfolds, hidden motives, local power struggles and betrayals come to the surface. What begins as a traditional gathering gradually turns into a dangerous chain of events involving obsession, deception and crime. The film uses the ritual and its cultural setting to build suspense around the characters’ choices and their consequences.

Gondhal Cast And Crew: Ilaiyaraaja Composes Music

The film features Kishor Kadam, Ishitaa Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu. Deshmukh plays Suman, while Bhoir portrays Sarjerao. Davakhar has written, directed and produced the film under the banner of Davakhar Films.

Adding to the film’s technical credentials, veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music, while Amalendu Chaudhary has handled cinematography. The film’s focus on regional folklore and rural Maharashtra gives its thriller narrative a distinct cultural setting.

Gondhal’s Journey To The Oscars

Before its Oscar selection, Gondhal premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2025, where Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director. The film has also featured at other film festivals, including the Pune International Film Festival.

Its selection as India’s official entry places it in the race for the 2027 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, although this does not mean it has secured a final nomination. The November 13 pan-India release will take its story beyond its Marathi-language origins, giving it a broader theatrical audience as its Oscar campaign continues.