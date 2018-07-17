India’s youngest producers Natasha and Khushi Kothari have locked the script for their upcoming Gujarati film ‘The Reunions’. The movie will hit the big screens on 13th September 2018. The makers revealed that it will be a romantic film, which revolves around a married couple and an interesting emotional journey that they both embark on.

Natasha said, “ Yes, our next project is a Hindi film is tentatively titled ‘Let’s Talk Love’. Great Britain is known all over the world for its picturesque locations, during my stay in London and visiting places like Dorset and Brighton I was really inspired. After a lot of discussions with my sister Khushi, we zeroed in on Great Britain. It is going to be an enriching journey, integral for our project.”

Natasha will soon head to UK, where she will visit Ireland, Wales and the British Isles to hunt for picturesque locations. Meanwhile, Khushi and Nannditaa are also in the process of meeting actors for narration and casting. Nannditaa has been active in the TV circuit as a creative director and producer for about 22 years and this will be her debut athe s director. Khushi and Natasha Kothari and Nannditaa Kothari are passionate about this project and can’t wait for the audience to see the film.

Meanwhile, ‘The Reunions’ is also ready for release in September and the young producers are putting the finishing touches to that project. “As the name suggests, it’s about a group of people reuniting after a decade and the sea of emotions they are going through as relationships amongst them have altered,” said Khushi about ‘The Reunions’.

