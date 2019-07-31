Indoo Ki Jawani: Aditya Seal is all set to appear with Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani in their upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. Reports suggest that the film will be a new-age love story and will feature the lively character of Indoo Gupta played by Kiara Advani.

Indoo Ki Jawani: After creating a buzz with his performance in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2, actor Aditya Seal is all set for his next project– Indoo Ki Jawani with Bollywood beauty queen Kiara Advani. The film is set to be a new-age love story and will be somewhat related to dating apps. Moreover, the film will also mark as a debut for Bengali writer and director Abir Sengupta. It seems that Aditya Seal is much excited for the film and recently shared a picture of the script.

In the film, Kiara Advani plays the role of Indoo Gupta who is a lively girl from Ghaziabad and all the chaos happens due to the actor’s right and left swipes with all the dating apps. Earlier, Aditya was seen as Manav Singh Randhawa in Student of the Year 2 with costars– Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Good News which is a rom-com film based on surrogacy. In the film, Kiara Advani will share the screens with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. After finishing up the shoot for Good News, the actor will then begin with the shoot of Laxmmi Bomb which is a comedy horror and will be helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will also appear in the biopic film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra with costar Sidharth Malhotra, Shishir Sharma and Raj Tarun in supporting roles.

Recently, in an interview, Aditya was asked if he is active on dating apps, he said that he downloaded tinder but all the right and left swipes freaked him out and he deleted it within three days. Aditya did his debut with the film Ek Chhotisi Love Story, where he played the role of a teenager with Manisha Koirala. Some of his films include– Purani Jeans, Namaste London, Tum Bin II and next to the actor will appear in The Invisible Mask.

