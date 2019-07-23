Indoo Ki Jawani: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor, will be seen romancing Student Of The Year 2 fame actor Aditya Seal in her next film Indoo Ki Jawani.

Indoo Ki Jawani: After a creating a storm at the box office with her latest film Kabir Singh opposite Kabir Singh, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is onto her next project. Amid a pool of interesting scripts and projects, the actor’s upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani is making a lot of buzz for its quirky storyline. And now, the makers of the film have zeroed down on the male lead of the film. In her next, Kiara will be seen romancing Aditya Seal, who played the antagonist in Student Of The Year 2.

Despite Tiger Shroff’s star presence, Aditya Seal managed to impress everyone in the film and garnered a positive response from the film critics and the audience. Confirming the development, Aditya Seal told a news portal that he is a part of the comedy film. He is required to master a different lingo for the film and the reason behind the same will be revealed in the film.

Indoo Ki Jawani is based against the backdrop of dating apps and how Indoo’s left and right swipes result in hilarious chaos. On being asked if Aditya has ever been on a dating app, he said that he had downloaded Tinder to know how it works but the whole process of swiping left, right and then matching with a person freaked him out. As a result, he deleted the app within just 3 days. He added that he has chatted on Facebook messenger but Tinder and Hinge are too much for him. He felt like bait of fresh meat there.

Marking the Bollywood debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani will be bankrolled by Electric Apples Entertainment and Emmay Productions. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2020. Along with Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani will also be seen in upcoming films like Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App