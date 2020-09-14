Introducing her character of Indoo Gupta from her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani', actor Kiara Advani on Monday dropped a teaser of the film featuring herself. In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the "exciting" thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application.

Introducing her character of Indoo Gupta from her upcoming film ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, actor Kiara Advani on Monday dropped a teaser of the film featuring herself. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor took to Instagram to share the short clip where she is seen decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez. In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the “exciting” thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application.

The video then ends stating that the date is fixed for “16th September” dropping hints that the team of the film will be bringing something for the viewers on September 16. “Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawano,” Kiara wrote in the caption.

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos. ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. (ANI)

