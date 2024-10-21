Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

Former Killers vocalist Paul Di'Anno has passed away at the age of 66 following a series of health issues.

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

Former Killers vocalist Paul Di’Anno has passed away at the age of 66 following a series of health issues.

His label, Conquest Music, announced his death on Monday, October 21, expressing their sorrow on behalf of his family and confirming that Di’Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury.

Health challenges in last decade

In a recent interview with Canada’s The Metal Voice, the former IRON MAIDEN frontman, who has been performing in a wheelchair due to significant health challenges for much of the last decade, spoke about his treatment progress nearly two years after major knee surgery in Croatia. He noted that the slow pace of his recovery was largely due to his touring commitments, which are necessary to manage his substantial medical bills. He explained that seeking treatment privately in Croatia is more cost-effective than in England, leading him to take a break for several months to focus on his health, as he has faced severe mental health struggles over the past few years.

When interviewer  suggested that touring might be beneficial for his health, Di’Anno clarified that it is actually detrimental because it prevents him from receiving essential physiotherapy and lymphatic drainage. He mentioned the logistical challenges of traveling, but acknowledged that performing live offers significant mental benefits.

When Paul Di’Anno revealed he feels isolated

Discussing his mental state as he said he strived to regain his ability to walk independently, Di’Anno revealed that he often feels isolated in the countryside, where he lives with few visitors. He has been seriously ill in recent months, suffering from repeated infections, having contracted pneumonia while in Mexico last year for physiotherapy following a tour.

Di’Anno explained that his 2015 battle with sepsis led to long-term changes in his immune system, resulting in a cycle where his compromised immunity struggles to fight off new illnesses, increasing his susceptibility to recurrent infections. He mentioned that even a simple sneeze from someone nearby could lead to serious health issues, a consequence of his sepsis experience.

Paul Di’Anno in recent years

In recent years, Di’Anno spent time in Split, Croatia, working on a new album with his band WARHORSE, which he formed alongside guitarists Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante “Pupi” Pupačić. WARHORSE previously recorded three tracks, two of which—“Stop The War” and “The Doubt Within”—were released in May 2022 as part of a special DVD single, along with a video message from Di’Anno to fans who supported his recent knee surgery through their purchases.

Di’Anno music over years

Di’Anno is known for recording two classic albums with IRON MAIDEN: a self-titled debut in 1980 and “Killers” in 1981, before being replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He later led several other bands, including KILLERS and BATTLEZONE, and released multiple solo albums.

The WARHORSE single represented Di’Anno’s first musical release after a seven-year break due to severe health complications. He finally underwent knee surgery in September 2022 and performed his first show post-operation on October 1 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

Read More: Paul Di’Anno : Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies at 66

Filed under

Iron Maiden paul di'anno death Paul Di’Anno Paul Di’Anno dies WARHORSE
Advertisement

Also Read

Here Is Why Liz Cheney Is Supporting Kamala Harris Over Trump

Here Is Why Liz Cheney Is Supporting Kamala Harris Over Trump

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

YouTube Enhances User Experience with Exciting New Features, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

YouTube Enhances User Experience with Exciting New Features, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Junior Doctors in West Bengal Call Off Strike After Meeting With CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior Doctors in West Bengal Call Off Strike After Meeting With CM Mamata Banerjee

Release Of Remaining 20 Nationals In Focus; 85 Indians Freed From Russian Army

Release Of Remaining 20 Nationals In Focus; 85 Indians Freed From Russian Army

Entertainment

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox