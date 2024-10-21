“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

Former Killers vocalist Paul Di'Anno has passed away at the age of 66 following a series of health issues.

His label, Conquest Music, announced his death on Monday, October 21, expressing their sorrow on behalf of his family and confirming that Di’Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury.

Health challenges in last decade

In a recent interview with Canada’s The Metal Voice, the former IRON MAIDEN frontman, who has been performing in a wheelchair due to significant health challenges for much of the last decade, spoke about his treatment progress nearly two years after major knee surgery in Croatia. He noted that the slow pace of his recovery was largely due to his touring commitments, which are necessary to manage his substantial medical bills. He explained that seeking treatment privately in Croatia is more cost-effective than in England, leading him to take a break for several months to focus on his health, as he has faced severe mental health struggles over the past few years.

When interviewer suggested that touring might be beneficial for his health, Di’Anno clarified that it is actually detrimental because it prevents him from receiving essential physiotherapy and lymphatic drainage. He mentioned the logistical challenges of traveling, but acknowledged that performing live offers significant mental benefits.

When Paul Di’Anno revealed he feels isolated

Discussing his mental state as he said he strived to regain his ability to walk independently, Di’Anno revealed that he often feels isolated in the countryside, where he lives with few visitors. He has been seriously ill in recent months, suffering from repeated infections, having contracted pneumonia while in Mexico last year for physiotherapy following a tour.

Di’Anno explained that his 2015 battle with sepsis led to long-term changes in his immune system, resulting in a cycle where his compromised immunity struggles to fight off new illnesses, increasing his susceptibility to recurrent infections. He mentioned that even a simple sneeze from someone nearby could lead to serious health issues, a consequence of his sepsis experience.

Paul Di’Anno in recent years

In recent years, Di’Anno spent time in Split, Croatia, working on a new album with his band WARHORSE, which he formed alongside guitarists Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante “Pupi” Pupačić. WARHORSE previously recorded three tracks, two of which—“Stop The War” and “The Doubt Within”—were released in May 2022 as part of a special DVD single, along with a video message from Di’Anno to fans who supported his recent knee surgery through their purchases.

Di’Anno music over years

Di’Anno is known for recording two classic albums with IRON MAIDEN: a self-titled debut in 1980 and “Killers” in 1981, before being replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He later led several other bands, including KILLERS and BATTLEZONE, and released multiple solo albums.

The WARHORSE single represented Di’Anno’s first musical release after a seven-year break due to severe health complications. He finally underwent knee surgery in September 2022 and performed his first show post-operation on October 1 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

