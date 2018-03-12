Priya Prakash Varrier the wink queen who took the internet by storm has just laid her effect not only on the common people but has taken over the mind of Bollywood singer Neha Kakar. Neha recently uploaded a video on Instagram where she can be seen mimeographing the wink queen Priya Prakash. The act earned the singing sensation over a million likes in less than a day.

Remember the wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier who took the internet by storm has just laid her effect not only on the common people but has taken over the mind of Bollywood singer Neha Kakar. Neha recently uploaded a video on Instagram where she can be seen mimeographing the wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier. The singer did actually the same ‘loading the gun’ act, where some user found out that she could not recreate the flying kiss scene correctly. The 29-year-old singer Neha Kakkar has accepted that in her post. She captioned her post, “Some #Priya Varrier Effect on Me. P.S “Gun Ulti Ho Gayi” #NehaKAKKar #OruAdaarLove.”

The upload has got singer Neha Kakkar over a million likes in less than a day. Priya Prakash Varrier who took the internet by storm after her video went viral on social media in February 2018. Priya was seen winking at her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof and video appeared as life changer for her and earned her a tag of wink queen. Priya born on 28 October 1999 in Punkunnan, Thrissur, Kerela, India. Priya since her age had a dream of becoming an actor.

The actress has dreamed of working with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. There were more than 600k people who followed young actress soon after the release of her song and she became the most searched star February 2018. Within 2 days there were 4.3 million people who viewed her song on YouTube. Priya is currently graduating in (B.Com.) from Vimala College, Thrissur. In 2017, she began her career as a model and performed several modeling assignments and has also taken part in many beauty pageants. Priya in 2018 appeared in the Tamil music video Nee Vaanam Naan Mazahai. She also got a quick break in Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love.

