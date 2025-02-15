Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has been removed from the official list of ambassadors for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur.

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has been removed from the official list of ambassadors for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur. The decision follows public backlash over her appearance on an episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial remark about parents.

Official Confirmation of Removal

A statement from the office of Rajasthan’s Tourism Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, confirmed the decision. “It has been mentioned on behalf of IIFA that the name of social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija has been removed from the list of IIFA ambassadors. She is now not officially a part of the list of IIFA ambassadors,” the statement read.

Mukhija was initially appointed as an ambassador for the IIFA Awards, scheduled to take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur. The event, organized in collaboration with the Rajasthan Tourism Ministry, has faced significant pressure following the controversy.

Threats and Legal Action

The controversy intensified when the Karni Sena, a right-wing group, threatened to disrupt Mukhija’s scheduled shoot in Udaipur later this month. In addition, legal trouble looms over multiple individuals involved in the contentious episode of India’s Got Latent. Following public outrage, an FIR has been registered against Mukhija, Raina, Allahbadia, and 26 others.

Government Action and Public Response

The episode, which featured Allahbadia’s widely criticized comment, was swiftly taken down by YouTube India at the direction of the Indian government. Many social media users and public figures condemned the remarks, labeling them “crass and irresponsible.”

As the controversy unfolds, IIFA organizers have distanced themselves from the influencer, likely aiming to steer clear of any further disruptions ahead of the high-profile event.