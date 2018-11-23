Alia Bhatt photos: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was sported with a crutch on Thursday outside a private clinic in Juhu. According to the reports, Alia Bhatt got injured while performing an action scene during the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the theaters next year.

Alia Bhatt photos: Paparazzi captured Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who has been suffering from a leg injury, outside a clinic in Juhu. Despite being injured, the cute actor had a big smile on her face, which strengthens and help her to recovery fast. The shutterbugs clicked her in a light pink color floral kurta with flared palazzo pants and a crutch in her left hand. Alia Bhatt got injured while performing an action scene during the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra, say reports.

Brahmastra is an adventure-drama film produced by Karan Johar. The film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in lead roles. According to the reports, the makers of the film have announced a budget of Rs 250 crores.

A few days ago, some pictures got leaked from the sets of Brahmastra of Ranbir and Alia. In one of the picture, Ranbir is seen busy on the phone while Alia is seen looking in the distance.

