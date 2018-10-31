Soha Ali Khan who has always made sure to share her daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu's cute photographs on social media has once again shared an adorable photograph on social media. Donning a Halloween costume, she looks extremely lovable in her outfit.

Soha Ali Khan’s little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the favourite kid on social media. Soha Ali Khan has also made sure to share her photographs with her fans. On the occasion of Halloween also, Soha Ali Khan made sure to share her photograph. In the photo, she looks super adorable as she posed for the camera. She wore a onesie costume, in which she looks cute. A bow on her head made her look even more adorable. Soha Ali Khan mentioned in her caption that Innaya is all set to scare her fans as a witch. In the photo, it appears that she was unable to contain her excitement and managed to scare her fans.

The bundle of joy Innaya Naumi Kemmu’s cute photographs have always taken the Internet by storm. This is not the first time that Soha Ali Khan has shared her photographs on social media. Check out her other adorable photographs. We simply can’t take our eyes of these lovely photographs.

On the occasion of her first birthday, Innaya’s parents Soha and Kunal Kemmu threw a grand bash in which all the family members were invited. It was attended by Inaaya’s cousin, Taimur Ali Khan and his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif Ali Khan recently, revealed that around Inaaya, Taimur behaves rowdy whenever he’s around Inaaya. He said Soha Ali Khan is a very small and delicate, however, Taimur is a ruffian. I hope he doesn’t pull her hair.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan is prepping up for the biopic of renowned lawyer and politician R Jethmalani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More