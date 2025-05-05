Home
Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Taking his criticism a step further, Nawaz slammed the industry for normalizing plagiarism. He pointed out that Bollywood has long been copying music, stories, and scenes from other industries — especially South Indian cinema.

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Nawazuddin Siddiqui


Veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently voiced his frustration with the growing creative stagnation and insecurity in the Bollywood film industry.

Speaking candidly, the actor claimed that repetitive storytelling and overused formulas have overtaken originality, leading to what he described as a state of “creative bankruptcy.”

“Same Formula Repeated Endlessly,” Says Nawazuddin

Nawaz shared that Bollywood tends to cling to a successful formula for several years until the audience eventually loses interest. He remarked, “The level of insecurity in the industry has increased significantly. If something works once, filmmakers keep stretching it. It’s being overdone. What’s worse is that sequels — parts 2, 3, 4 — have become common now. It’s like creative bankruptcy, similar to financial bankruptcy. There’s a severe lack of creativity in the industry.”

Taking his criticism a step further, Nawaz slammed the industry for normalizing plagiarism. He pointed out that Bollywood has long been copying music, stories, and scenes from other industries — especially South Indian cinema. “Thieves can’t be creative. We’ve taken content from the South, from here, from there. Even films that became cult classics have copied scenes. The worst part is, it’s been normalized. It’s now seen as acceptable to copy.”

“Copy Culture Was Systematic,” Reveals Nawaz

Highlighting the deeper issue, the actor revealed that earlier, producers would simply show a video of another film and say, “This is what we want to make.” He criticized this approach, saying such practices have impacted the quality of talent being brought into the industry. “When the industry runs like this, what kind of actors do you expect to come in? Mediocrity becomes the norm. That’s why talented filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap — who once brought real creativity — are walking away.”

Nawazuddin is currently seen in Costao, a biographical crime drama where he plays Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who risked everything to take down a massive gold smuggling ring. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma. The movie is now streaming on ZEE5.

