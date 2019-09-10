Inshallah: Reports suggest that Salman Khan has been dropped out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah and now the filmmaker has approached Ranveer Singh for the role? Details inside.

Reports of Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah getting shelved has been doing rounds since a long time and there have been several speculations and rumours about the male lead in the film after Salman Khan split ways with Bhansali as their ideology did not match.

After Salman Khan getting dropped from the film, there were initial reports of Shah Rukh Khan coming on board for Inshallah and pairing opposite Alia Bhatt in the movie. However, SRK soon took to his official Twitter handle and rubbished all such rumours.

Now, according to latest Bollywood grapevine, Bhansali has turned to his all-time lucky mascot Ranveer Singh to play the lead role in Inshallah. Yes, you read that right! Ranveer Singh, who has previously done several blockbusters with Sanjay Leela Bhansali such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the last Padmaavat, has been approached by Bhansali was Inshallah after things did not work with Salman Khan.

However, there are reports that because of prior commitments, Ranveer Singh is not able to give dates to Bhansali but it might be possible in some time. Ever since Salman Khan Tweeted about Inshallah getting postponed, there have been several assumptions and rumours surrounding the film.

Fans were very excited to see Salman Khan work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again after a long gap. They have earlier worked in the iconic romantic movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and last in Sawariya. Inshallah, starring Alia Bhatt as the female lead, was slated for an Eid 2020 release.

However, since things didn’t go as planned, the release date has been postponed. Salman Khan, who was last seen in family-drama Bharat, will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s directorial venture Dabangg 3 for which he is busy shooting in Mumbai. The movie is set to release in December this year.

