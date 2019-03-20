Good news! Beauty queen Alia Bhatt and superstar Salman Khan are all set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Inshallah. Salman Khan will produce the film and will work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali approximately after 20 years. Both the actors look very much excited that shared their views on Twitter.

Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt is among the top rated actors of the industry who is best known for her phenomenal acting skills. Starting from Student of the Year to her recently released Gully Boy, the actor leaves no chance of experimenting with new roles on screen. Recently, reports revealed that Alia Bhatt will be appearing opposite Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan and both of the versatile actors will be featuring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next romantic number Inshallah. Reports also reveal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan will be teaming up together after 20 years. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement about the film. As per reports, Alia Bhatt is among the youngest actors, whom Salman Khan will romance on the screens. Not only this, allrounder Alia Bhatt was also spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office the last evening.

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s work front, the hardworking actor has a list of films in her kitty for the upcoming year. Starting from Kalank Abhishek Verman’s Kalank, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Takht, the actor will buzz the industry with these films. Not only this, some days back, the actor also announced about her Telugu debut, RRR which will be directed SS. Rajamouli, which is among the highly anticipated films. Currently, the hardworking actor is making news for her Kathak moves in recently released song Ghar More Pardesiya of Kalank. In the song, Alia Bhatt matches the beat with Madhuri Dixit.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Alia Bhatt also took to her official Twitter handle to share that she was 9 when she first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. That time she was very excited and was praying that when will she feature in his film. Her dream became true and now she is getting the opportunity to work with two magical people Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

The reports further revealed that the project will be co-produced by Salman Khan under the banner Salman Khan Films. Prior to this, Salman Khan produced Notebook and launched two new actors Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal and continues to give opportunities to budding actors. Notebook is a romantic drama film and will hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019.

Reports also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali registered two titles and finally came up with Inshallah. It is rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan can also feature in the film for a role but this has not been confirmed yet. Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, Salman Khan will be next appearing on-screens in Bharat which will hit the theatres during Eid weekend.

