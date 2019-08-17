Inshallah: Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 and will soon commence with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Inshallah. Recently, the actor revealed about her reaction when she was offered Inshallah.

Here is how Alia Bhatt reacted on being offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Inshallah: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the most talented faces who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her hard work and talent. The actor started her journey with Student of the Year in 2012 and post to it she continued to appear in hit projects like Dear Zindagi, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab and Raazi. The hardworking actor last appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s film Kalank and post to it dived on the sets of her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the shoot of the highly anticipated film Inshallah. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about her reaction when she was offered the film. She revealed that she was not in town at that time when she received a call about the film. Alia said that she literally jumped for 5 minutes when she was offered the film with Salman Khan.

Further, the actor revealed that she will begin with the shoot of the film in six days and currently, she is going through a lot of excitement and nervousness. She further added saying that 2019 has been a crazy year as it has a lot of her films like Sadak 2, Inshallah and Brahmastra.

Further Alia revealed that for every actor it is like a dream come true to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film and this phase of her life will be super exciting. Further, she will share the screens with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra for the first time.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt has also featured in her first music video–Prada with Doorbeen. The song dropped a few days back and created a buzz as soon as it released.

